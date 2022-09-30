PREMIERE: Young Lions Embrace a New Beginning On ‘Kaleidoscope’

Brisbane rock outfit Young Lions break new ground on their latest single, ‘Kaleidoscope’. The track marks the beginning of a new era for the group, arriving close to two years after their previous single, ‘Pilgrim’. Music Feeds is premiering ‘Kaleidoscope’ alongside its official release.
Having emerged in 2013 with the album Burn, Young Lions have spent the majority of the last decade carving out a name for themselves on the national scene. They released Blue Isla in 2015 and Mr Spaceman in 2017, the latter of which garnered positive reviews across the board.
Young Lions – ‘Kaleidoscope’
Now, following a handful of singles in recent years, Young Lions return sounding sharper, stronger, and more powerful than before. This recharge is evident on ‘Kaleidoscope’, which sees them working with Brock Weston of Bugs to craft a track that zeroes in on themes of mental health, placing the responsibility for change on the shoulders of the listener.
“‘Kaleidoscope’ is close to my heart after a family member came close to taking their own life,” said frontman Zach Britt. “Just to witness their struggle and the feeling of complete helplessness, I had really started to question things, like for example, ‘Our mothers’ love, was it all for nothing?'”
Not only do the lyrics have deep origins for Britt, but they chime with Young Lions’ newfound resolve. “We’ve never felt so tight as a group, so the music is truly the best we’ve ever written,” Britt said. “We’re fucking ready… Have we got your attention yet?”
Young Lions are set to celebrate their tenth anniversary in 2023, with the group explaining that their recent reawakening has seen them performing at the top of their game. “The songs on our next album are so honest and we’re in the best headspace we’ve ever been to do this,” the band said.
