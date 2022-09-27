Music Feeds is premiering ‘Natural Ways’, the new single from Boorloo/Perth soul and R&B collective Ken Paolo and the Space Cadets. Rooted in jazz rhythms and unconventional vocal melodies, ‘Natural Ways’ is one of the group’s most ambitious tracks to date.

The new single follows ‘Heads At a Hundred’, which came out in April. It’ll officially be released on Wednesday, 28th September.

Ken Paolo and the Space Cadets – ‘Natural Ways’

Band leader Ken Paolo wrote ‘Natural Ways’ as a means of clarifying his feelings after a relationship went south. “‘Natural Ways’ is a high-energy affirmation about moving on from toxic situations,” Paolo said in a statement.

Paolo is joined in the band by bass player Cass Evans-Ocharern, keyboardist Bob Tweedie, drummer Kuda Mateta and vocalist Persia Najafzadeh. ‘Natural Ways’ – which will appear on Paolo and the Space Cadets’ forthcoming debut EP – also features a horn section.

The Space Cadets’ live shows have earned rave reviews from the local music press, with Pilerats calling Paolo “one of the most exciting artists in [Perth] right now.” They’ve recently supported the likes of Siobhan Cotchin, DICE, Supathick, Anesu, Nectar and King Blue, and appeared at events such as the RTRFM Winter Music Party, Hyperfest and Nannup Brewery Fest.

Further Reading

Love Letter to a Record: Muroki on Nick Hakim’s ‘Roller Skates’

The Artists Who Provide a Sanctuary For Tilly Tjala Thomas

Watch Gorillaz Play ‘Rock the House’ Live with Del the Funky Homosapien for the First Time