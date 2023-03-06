PREMIERE: Thandi Phoenix Rolls with the Top Down in ‘Hot Sauce’ Music Video

Thandi Phoenix released the club house single ‘Hot Sauce’ in late February. It’s the South African-Australian dance musician’s third consecutive collaboration with producer Arona Mane, following the 2022 singles ‘Guarantees’ and ‘Unravelling’.

Music Feeds is premiering the official music video for ‘Hot Sauce’, conceived and directed by Thandi Phoenix and filmed and edited by Jayyyslays.

Thandi Phoenix – ‘Hot Sauce’

Phoenix came up with the idea for the ‘Hot Sauce’ clip while in the studio writing the song with Arona Mane. “I remember jotting down notes at the time so I wouldn’t forget,” she told Music Feeds.

The clip was filmed in various location around Sydney in what Phoenix calls “one day guerrilla style.” “Shoutout to Andre and big love to Jayyyslays who filmed and edited this,” she said.

“Yeah I’m hot / Yeah I’m fly,” go the lyrics, which are matched by the clip’s emphasis on cruising with the top down and dancing with resolute confidence.

“Lyrically it’s super playful, and the beat just captures that summertime feel,” Phoenix said of the track. “Anyone who knows me knows how obsessed I am with hot sauce, so it only felt right to call it that.”

Thandi Phoenix will launch ‘Hot Sauce’ at Tiva in the Sydney CBD on Saturday, 11th March. RSVP here for free entry.

