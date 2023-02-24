NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes Thandi Phoenix’s unifying club-house number ‘Hot Sauce’, ‘doom’ from daine’s new hyperpop mixtape shapeless, rock music from dust and Private Function and an arena-sized pop ballad from Jess Hithcock + plenty more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Aus Music Playlist – February ’23

New additions 24/02/2022

Thandi Phoenix w/ Arona Mane – Hot Sauce

daine – doom

dust – Ward 52

Jess Hitchcock – I Don’t Have the Heart

Tia Gostelow – Spring to Life

Adult Art Club – In Arles

Echo Omen – Hahaha… Great Spirit

Blusher – Dead End

LORA – drive

Private Function – Jusavinageez

Jonesing – I Will Never Know (Who’s Always On Your Mind)

