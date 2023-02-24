NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes Thandi Phoenix’s unifying club-house number ‘Hot Sauce’, ‘doom’ from daine’s new hyperpop mixtape shapeless, rock music from dust and Private Function and an arena-sized pop ballad from Jess Hithcock + plenty more.
The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)
New Aus Music Playlist – February ’23
New additions 24/02/2022
Thandi Phoenix w/ Arona Mane – Hot Sauce
daine – doom
dust – Ward 52
Jess Hitchcock – I Don’t Have the Heart
Tia Gostelow – Spring to Life
Adult Art Club – In Arles
Echo Omen – Hahaha… Great Spirit
Blusher – Dead End
LORA – drive
Private Function – Jusavinageez
Jonesing – I Will Never Know (Who’s Always On Your Mind)
