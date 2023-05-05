NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist is led by ‘Blak Britney’ from Yorta Yorta, Yirendali and Kalkadoon woman Miss Kaninna. There’s also newies from Naretha Williams, Dragnet, Ella Thompson, Thandi Phoenix and plenty more.
The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)
New Aus Music Playlist – May ’23
New additions 05/05/2023
- Miss Kaninna – Blak Britney
- Naretha Williams – Tender Kill
- Dragnet – M-99
- Ella Thompson – Lost
- Matahara – Gold Ring
- The Finks – Kemp-Prosser colour cure
- Leah Senior – Easy Come, Easy Go
- Caitlin Harnett & the Pony Boys – Even Cowgirls Cry
- Munan – Mr. Taxi Driver
- Thandi Phoenix – Take It Back
- Zachary Leo – Pretty Girl
- The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
- Gut Health – The Recipe
