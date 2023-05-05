NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist is led by ‘Blak Britney’ from Yorta Yorta, Yirendali and Kalkadoon woman Miss Kaninna. There’s also newies from Naretha Williams, Dragnet, Ella Thompson, Thandi Phoenix and plenty more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Aus Music Playlist – May ’23

New additions 05/05/2023

Miss Kaninna – Blak Britney

Naretha Williams – Tender Kill

Dragnet – M-99

Ella Thompson – Lost

Matahara – Gold Ring

The Finks – Kemp-Prosser colour cure

Leah Senior – Easy Come, Easy Go

Caitlin Harnett & the Pony Boys – Even Cowgirls Cry

Munan – Mr. Taxi Driver

Thandi Phoenix – Take It Back

Zachary Leo – Pretty Girl

The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club

Gut Health – The Recipe

