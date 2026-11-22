Ahhh, the ’90s. A glorious era when MTV actually played music videos, album artwork was something you could hold in your hands, and the only glowing lights illuminating a sea of concertgoers came from ciggie lighters. It was a time of flannel shirts, questionable facial hair and XXXL guitar riffs – and few bands embodied the decade’s irreverent rock ‘n’ roll spirit quite like Ugly Kid Joe. Now, with the California alt-rock faves preparing to return Down Under alongside fellow ’90s legends Soul Asylum for a five-date Australian co-headline tour in March 2027, we thought we’d indulge in a little nostalgia, with a man who lived through the madness firsthand.

Ahead of the tour, which kicks off at Perth’s Astor Theatre on 15th March before heading to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, we caught up with Ugly Kid Joe guitarist Klaus Eichstadt to reminisce about the golden age of rock music. From the magic of unfolding a brand-new vinyl sleeve and discovering mind-blowing bands on Headbangers Ball, to the joys of a killer double bill and the days before smartphones took over the mosh pit, Klaus shares five things he loved most – and misses most – about music and live shows in the ’90s. Take it away, Klaus!



Ugly Kid Joe – ‘Neighbor’

The Magic Of Physical Media

Klaus Eichstadt: “One of the first things I would say is vinyl. Not necessarily the vinyl itself, but specifically the art of the album cover, especially when it would be the type that folds out or opens up. I know we still do vinyl and all that these days, but it was so much fun being a kid and not just knowing that one of your favorite bands is coming out with a new record, but when you finally see the actual cover in person, and you hold it and feel it and touch it. That was so exciting. I lived for that. I’ll admit too that when we went to CDs, I was super stoked because I thought I couldn’t scratch them. You think you can’t, and then the next thing they’d all get scratched. Oh my god, I went through four Van Halen ones, that first album. One was because the tape got eaten. And I remember my dad actually dropped something onto my vinyl Van Halen record and put a hole through it. So for a while I was just playing the songs around the hole and then my dad felt so bad he bought me a brand new one for my birthday. I was so excited! I just loved the whole art thing with physical media, the art of the big 12-inch square art, and sometimes it would fold open too. It was very special.”

Music Video Supremacy

Klaus Eichstadt: “Another thing from the 90s I loved was videos. I loved Headbangers Ball and MTV, all of it, I loved seeing new bands in particular. And I know it might sound stupid, but to me, music was always partly visual. Obviously it’s mainly music, but I just loved the idea of seeing it on TV as well as hearing it, I really liked that aspect a lot. Back in the day, Nine Inch Nails and certain bands would do these videos where you’d be like, “oh my god, I’ve never seen anything like this!”. Or you’d see a band who looked so different to anything else you’d seen, and you’d be like, “what the fuck?!”. And it was so connective too, you’re telling friends, “did you watch Headbangers Ball last night? Did you see that?! What the fuck?!”, and you’d be like, “that was so cool!”, or “that was so lame!”, whatever it might be. I miss the video age.”

Two-For-One Touring

Klaus Eichstadt: “Another thing I remember, this is maybe more 80s, but probably 90s too. I remember in the 80s, especially because I was totally into heavy metal as a teenager back then, I loved how the bands would tour together. Ozzy [Osbourne] would take out Metallica or Mötley Crüe, the new bands would always open for the established bigger bands. It was almost like a given, you’d get to see two great bands that you love every time. You’d see Iron Maiden and you’d see Megadeth open for them. And you’d be like, “oh my god, two for one. This is amazing”. You get the young band and the established band, plain and simple. And I really liked that, they were always such great combinations. I saw Ratt and Poison, I saw Metallica and Scorpions, and Ozzy and Cinderella. Whatever it was, you always had the two and it was a pretty golden age for that, especially for going to see heavy metal bands. I know there’s a business part of it, but for us kids it was just like, “oh my god, you know it’s opening for this band I love? This is going to be perfect. Of course I’m going to save my money and go to the show!”. That was always really cool.”

No Phones!

Klaus Eichstadt: “From the perspective of being in a band, phones at shows is a huge one. There’s no doubt about it, these days there’s that weird moment now where you don’t feel that energy, and you’re like, “oh, they’re not really liking it…?”. And then you’re like, “oh, because they’re too busy filming it”. That’s what happens, and that’s a kind of a letdown sometimes. But you also know why, so you’re kind of like, “okay, I’m going to take that as a compliment that this is such a moment for that person that they’re going to film it”. So that’s great and all. But it does take a little bit out of the energy out of the room when all of a sudden everybody just stops and films. In the old days, those moments were the moments when they’re stage diving, that’s when they’re going nuts, that’s when it’s all going off.”

The ~Lighter~ Moments

Klaus Eichstadt: “There’s another thing I miss too, and that’s the lighters because in the old days, if you played a mellower song, all the lighters would come out. I know people are starting to do it with their phones now too, which is great. But there’s something magical about looking out in that crowd and seeing a bunch of physical lighters during Cats in the Cradle. I remember vividly when I was a fan watching something like Home Sweet Home by Mötley Crüe live and the whole arena’s doing the actual lighters…that were also used to smoke a bunch of weed.”

Soul Asylum + Ugly Kid Joe 2027 Australian Tour

Monday, 15th March — Astor Theatre, Perth

— Astor Theatre, Perth Wednesday, 17th March — Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

— Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide Thursday, 18th March — Forum, Melbourne

— Forum, Melbourne Saturday, 20th March — Roundhouse, Sydney

— Roundhouse, Sydney Sunday, 21st March — The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets on sale now via Destroy All Lines

Further Reading

Soul Asylum & Ugly Kid Joe Announce 2027 Australian Co-Headline Tour

Billy Idol Announces 2027 Australian Tour With Huge Red Hot Summer Shows

Australian Music Legend Molly Meldrum Dies Aged 83