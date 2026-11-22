Legendary Australian music journalist, television presenter and cultural icon Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum has died aged 83.

The beloved Countdown host, whose infectious enthusiasm and unwavering support for Australian artists helped shape the nation’s music industry for more than five decades, passed away at Melbourne’s Epworth Hospital in Richmond at approximately 5.30am on Monday, 23rd November.

His family confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement shared with The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Australian music legend, journalist, producer and cultural icon Ian Alexander ‘Molly’ Meldrum AM,” the statement read.

“He was deeply loved by his long-term partner, Yan Wongngam, his family and all who knew him.”

“Affectionately dubbed ‘The Guru’, Molly was the heartbeat, the champion and the spirit of Australian music. He shaped not only the sound of a nation but also the dreams of generations who grew up with his voice guiding them.”

“He lived and breathed music, believing in its power to unite, to inspire and to lift up young musicians.”

Born in Orbost, Victoria, in 1943, Meldrum began his career as a pop music journalist at Go-Set magazine while studying law at the University of Melbourne.

But it was his involvement in the creation of ABC’s iconic music television program Countdown in 1974 that would cement his place in Australian cultural history.

Working as a talent coordinator, interviewer and presenter, Meldrum became one of the country’s most recognisable and influential music personalities, introducing generations of Australians to emerging local talent and international superstars alike.

His enthusiastic endorsements, frequently delivered with his immortal catchphrase “Do yourself a favour”, had the power to transform an artist’s fortunes, helping drive record sales and launch careers.

Throughout his extraordinary career, Meldrum championed Australian acts including AC/DC and Russell Morris, while also bringing global icons such as Elton John and Madonna into Australian living rooms.

His interviews were often as memorable as the artists themselves, including a famously awkward 1977 encounter with the then Prince Charles, during which Meldrum casually referred to Queen Elizabeth II as “your mum”.

Following the conclusion of Countdown, Meldrum became a familiar face on Hey Hey It’s Saturday, hosting the popular music segment Molly’s Melodrama. He also hosted the Australian component of the historic Live Aid concert in 1985.

His enormous contribution to Australian entertainment was recognised with an appointment as a Member of the Order of Australia in 1986, followed by his induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2014.

Tributes have begun pouring in from across the music and entertainment communities.

Former Countdown colleague Gavin Wood remembered Meldrum as “one of the craziest, most colourful, funniest and most beautiful people you could ever have the pleasure of meeting”.

“He was absolutely one of a kind, and it was a privilege to know him,” Wood wrote on Facebook.

“What he has done for the Australian music industry is simply phenomenal. His contribution, passion, enthusiasm and unwavering commitment to Australian artists helped shape an entire generation of music and entertainment.”

“There will never be another Molly Meldrum. You simply cannot measure anyone against him. He was an original, a trailblazer and a true institution of Australian entertainment. Fly high my friend.”

Australian vocal group Human Nature, whose early career Meldrum championed, also paid tribute to their longtime supporter.

“He was such a huge presence in the Australian music industry and was a great friend and supporter of so many up-and-coming bands and artists – ourselves included,” the group wrote (above).

“Thanks for everything Molly. Rest easy.”

A lifelong supporter of the St Kilda Football Club, Meldrum was also remembered by the Saints, who described him as an “iconic and passionate supporter” who “changed and brightened the lives of so many across a storied career”.

Meldrum had experienced significant health challenges in later life, including an acquired brain injury sustained in a serious fall at his Melbourne home in 2011.

But his legacy as one of Australian music’s greatest champions remains immeasurable.

For generations of artists, Meldrum was more than a television personality or music journalist. He was an advocate, an enthusiastic supporter and a genuine believer in the transformative power of music.

And for millions of Australians who grew up watching Countdown, his unmistakable voice, trademark hat and irrepressible passion for a great song will forever be part of the soundtrack of their lives.

Vale Molly Meldrum. 1943–2026.

Further Reading

Molly Meldrum Apologises for Mooning Crowd at Elton John Show

Molly Meldrum Pays Tribute To Michael Gudinski

Melbourne Is Now The Proud Home Of A Huge New Molly Meldrum Statue