Where to See Live Music in Sydney: September 2023

Sydney is a must-visit for every touring artist. It’s home to a variety of iconic live music venues, from stately theatres like the Opera House and City Recital Hall to rock, pop and hip hop epicentres like the Enmore, Factory and Hordern Pavilion.

So what artists are playing live in Sydney in September?

What International Artists Are Performing in Sydney in September?

TENGGER will come to Sydney in September for AGNSW’s Volume Festival

Thrice

Saturday, 2nd September @ Metro Theatre – Tickets

Culture Club

Friday, 8th September @ Qudos Bank Arena – Tickets

Napalm Death

Friday, 8th September @ The Factory Theatre – Tickets

Extreme | Living Colour

Tuesday, 12th September @ Enmore Theatre – Tickets

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets

Thursday, 21st September @ Enmore Theatre – Tickets

Friday, 22nd September @ Enmore Theatre – Tickets

NIKI

Thursday, 21st September @ Hordern Pavilion – Tickets

Nick Mulvey

Thursday, 21st September @ Factory Theatre – Tickets

Rex Orange County

Saturday, 23rd September @ Hordern Pavilion – Tickets

Sunday, 24th September @ Hordern Pavilion – Tickets

The Acacia Strain

Saturday, 23rd September @ Crowbar – Tickets

Sunday, 24th September @ Tattersalls Hotel (Penrith) – Tickets

TENGGER

Sunday, 24th September @ Art Gallery of New South Wales – Tickets

Tems

Tuesday, 26th September @ Enmore Theatre – Tickets

Hiss Golden Messenger

Thursday, 28th September @ The Great Club – Tickets

Against The Current

Friday, 29th September @ Oxford Art Factory – Tickets

Son Little

Saturday, 30th September @ City Recital Hall – Tickets

Kevin Morby

Saturday, 30th September @ Factory Theatre – Tickets

Jenny Don’t and the Spurs

Saturday, 30th September @ La La La’s (Wollongong) – Tickets

Find details of every international tour coming to Australia in 2023/24 here

