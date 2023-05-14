070 Shake Announces Debut Australian Headline Shows

American rapper Danielle Balbuena – aka 070 Shake – has announced her first Australian headline shows. Shake will play two gigs of her own while in the country as part of this year’s Splendour in the Grass lineup.

Shake will kick off the tour by performing at day one of Splendour on Friday, 21st July. The following evening, she’ll play a show at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre before wrapping up her Australian run at Metro Theatre in Sydney on Sunday, 23rd July. Tickets are on sale this Friday, 19th May, with a Frontier Members pre-sale kicking off Wednesday, 17th.

070 Shake – ‘Cocoon’

Shake was signed to Kanye West‘s GOOD Music in 2016, and released her debut solo EP Glitter through the label in 2018. That year, she made an appearances on Pusha T‘s Daytona cut ‘Santeria’, as well as vocal contributions to ‘Ghost Town’ and Violent Crimes’ from Ye.

Shake’s debut studio album Modus Vivendi arrived in 2020. She followed it up with last year’s You Can’t Kill Me. Recent years have also seen her collaborate with the likes of Fred Again.. (on last year’s Actual Life 3 track ‘Danielle’) and Tame Impala, who remixed her song ‘Guilty Conscience’ back in 2020. She appeared on RAYE‘s viral 2022 song ‘Escapism’, and just last month she linked up with Christine and the Queens for the track ‘True Love’.

In addition to 070 Shake, Splendour in the Grass 2023’s first day lineup includes headliner Lizzo along with Lewis Capaldi, J Balvin, Slowthai, Ball Park Music, Ruel, Hooligan Hefs, Loyle Carner, Skegss, Sudan Archives and more. See the festival’s full lineup here.

070 Shake 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 21st July – Splendour in the Grass, Byron Bay

Saturday, 22nd July – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Sunday, 23rd July – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets on sale Friday, 19th May

