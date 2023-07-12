100 gecs Cancel European Tour, Citing Physical and Mental Exhaustion

US experimental pop hitmakers 100 gecs have pulled the plug on their forthcoming European tour dates, which may not bode well for their tenure at Australia’s Splendour In The Grass.

The duo have cited physical and mental exhaustion as the reason behind the cancellation of the tour, which was supposed to kick off in October, just over two months after their scheduled set at Splendour.

“We’re physically and mentally worn out”.

“To our fans in Europe,” 100 gecs posted on Twitter. “We’re sorry to cancel our upcoming shows, but we’re physically and mentally worn out. We’ll be back soon.”

The duo, who’ve been going hard on the international touring circuit since January (including a visit to Australia for Laneway Festival back in Feb), also have dates lined up in New Zealand and Japan following SITG, all of which, as far as we know, are still going ahead.

Music Feeds has reached out to Splendour In The Grass’ organisers for comment on the band’s current status for the festival, which is set to unfold in just over a week’s time at the North Byron Parklands in Yelgun, northern New South Wales, running from Friday, 21st to Sunday, 23rd July.

The lineup also features international heavyweights Lizzo, Flume Mumford & Sons, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Sam Fender, IDLES, Tove Lo, Arlo Parks, 070 Shake and loads more.

Further Reading

Splendour in the Grass 2023: Lizzo, Flume, Mumford & Sons and More

Rico Nasty Releases New Single ‘Turn It Up’, Produced By 100 Gecs

100 gecs Release New Single ‘Hollywood Baby’, Reveal ‘10,000 gecs’ Tracklist