Here’s Your Splendour in the Grass 2023 Weather Forecast

In good news for anyone that doesn’t like sleeping in a foot of water, it looks as if Splendour in the Grass 2023 will be a largely rain-free affair. Splendour organisers have posted the latest weather forecast for this weekend, with mostly clear skies and warm (ish) temperatures expected for the entirety of the festival.

According to the latest Bureau of Meteorology forecast for Byron Bay (which is just down the road from the festival site) you can expect tops of 21 degrees on Friday, 21st July, with a peak of 18 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. As for the rain: it’s all clear for Friday, with possible showers and ‘a shower or two’ happening over the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology

Bring a jumper though as it will be quite chilly at night, with tops of 12 and 13 across the festival. This year’s event will be headlined by Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, and Flume.

The 2023 forecast is a welcome change from last year, when the festival site was battered by severe rain and wind which resulted in organisers cancelling the main stage performances on the first day of the event.

The weather caused chaos across the festival beyond the cancellations – wait times for buses and queues at the site were extensive, with some attendees waiting until dawn to get home. Following the festival, promoters Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco issued an apology to patrons for the event.

“What a weekend Splendour in the Grass 2022 was, without a doubt the most challenging and difficult year ever and it was not what any of us wanted,” Ducrou and Piticco said in a statement. “While we can’t control the weather, we can manage how we respond and for that, we are deeply sorry.

“Apart from the condition of the grounds and its accessibility we recognise that the impacts extended to traffic failings on Thursday that heavily affected not only you but the local community, as well as two of the bus routes on the Saturday night which resulted in unacceptable wait times.”

They went on to say significant improvements would be made to the festival site for the 2023 event.

