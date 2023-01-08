50 Cent Is Working on a TV Adaptation of Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’

More than 20 years after it arrived, 50 Cent is working on bringing Eminem‘s 8 Mile to the small screen, with the rapper and television producer revealing a TV series adaptation is on the cards.

In a recent appearance on Big Boy TV, 50 said he was working together with Em himself to bring the film – loosely based on Marshall Mathers’ own journey as a young battle rapper attempting to launch a career in hip-hop – to television screens. “I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television. We’re in motion,” 50 said.

Watch 50 Cent Discuss His Plans for an 8 Mile TV Adaptation

“It’s gonna be big. I ain’t got no duds. I’m battin’ a hundred, I’m battin’ a hundred,” 50 added. He went on to explain that he thought the series “should be there for [Eminem’s] legacy because it’s important to me that [people] understand it.” According to 50, the series will also provide a “backstory”, delving into the protagonist’s earlier years.

Directed by Curtis, 8 Mile was released in cinemas in 2002 and starred Eminem in a semi-autobiographical role as Jimmy, an aspiring rapper named B-Rabbit. The cast also featured the likes of Kim Basigner, Mekhi Phifer, Brittany Murphy. Em wrote his hit single ‘Lose Yourself’ for the film, and it went on to win an Oscar for Best Original Song. At the 2020 Academy Awards, Em made a surprise appearance to perform the song.

50 Cent – real name Curtis Jackson – has been working in the world of TV for some time. He executive-produced and starred in the series Power from 2014 and 2020, also executive-producing its spin-offs. He also executive-produced crime drama series BMF, the second season of which premiered earlier this month.

Further Reading

Watch Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem And More Perform The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Judas Priest and More Inducted Into Rock Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022