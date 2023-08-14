6LACK to Bring ‘Since I Have a Lover’ Tour to Australia in 2024

Atlanta artist 6LACK will return to Australia in 2024 for a run of tour dates around the country. The singer and rapper will play four shows in April/May, kicking off in Sydney at the Hordern Pavilion on Friday, 26th April, and finishing up in Perth on Wednesday, 1st May.

The shows are in support of his third record Since I Have A Lover, which arrived last March. 6LACK – born Ricardo Valdez Valentine – has released a fistful of singles and collaborations since then, including ‘Mustard’ with Jordan Ward which came out at the start of August.

6LACK: ‘Since I Have A Lover’

Since I Have A Lover arrived five years after 6LACK’s previous full-length, East Atlanta Love Letter – although he dropped an EP in the middle of that period called 6pc Hot.

“In the beginning of my career, I was a lot more closed off,” 6LACK told Complex in March last year. “I had a lot of trouble and issues getting things out of my body if it wasn’t music related. So I finally graduated to the part where I’m so much more aware of my emotions and how I feel, and the result if I don’t do something a specific way.

“I’m still working on it, but I speak a lot more freely than I used to speak. And I trust myself a lot more than I used to trust myself. I just trust the process more than I used to.”

The upcoming tour will be 6LACK’s first run of shows here since he circled the country in 2018 in support of East Atlanta Love Letter.

6LACK Australian Tour Dates 2024

Friday, 26th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday, 27th April – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tuesday, 30th April – Festival Hall, Melbourne

Wednesday, 1st May – Metro City, Perth

Tickets go on sale Thursday, 17th August via Live Nation. A Live Nation pre-sale will run for 24 hours prior.

