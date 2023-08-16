90’s Boyband Five Announce 2024 Australian Tour

Five (FKA 5ive), the superior boyband, are bringing the nineties nostalgia down under in 2024 with a ‘Greatest Hits’ tour.

The somewhat unfortunately named act, who are now down to just three members (your schoolgirl crushes Richie, Scott and Sean), will be performing a bunch of your fave tunes including ‘Everybody Get Up’, ‘When the Lights Go Out’, ‘If Ya Gettin’ Down’, ‘Keep On Movin’ and more in March of next year on stages across Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth.

On support duties will be another blast-from-the-past act, in the form of pre-Veronicas Aussie sister pop duo Sister2Sister! – AKA S2S — who’ll be performing their own nostalgic hits like ‘Sister’ and ‘Whats a Girl To Do?’. While DJ and bringer of good vibes, DJ Levins, will be spinning more old school bangers and hosting the festivities.

The tour was originally slated to take place in 2021, but was turfed because of covid issues. Thankfully disappointed fans now have the chance to Keep On Movin with these fresh dates.

You can catch all the details down below.

Thursday, 7th March – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 8th March – 170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 9 th March – Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, 13th March – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, 14th March – Rosemount, Perth, WA

Supported by Sister2Sister and DJ Levins

Pre-sale from Friday, 18th August from 10am local time

Tickets on sale from Monday, 21st August 10am local time via Metropolis Touring

