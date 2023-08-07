Abby Butler and Tyrone Pynor Are triple j’s New ‘Drive’ Hosts

Lewis Hobba and Michael Hing announced their departure from triple j’s weekday Drive program last month. The identities of their replacements have now been revealed, with Friday Drive presenters Abby Butler and Tyrone Pynor stepping up under the professional alias Abby & Tyrone.

The duo’s Drive tenure will take effect from this Friday, 11th August. Butler and Pynor took over the Friday Drive stint at the beginning of 2023. They previously presented the LGBTQIA+ music program, Out to Party, and Pynor has been presenting the Monday night soul and R&B program, soul ctrl, since 2022.

Abby & Tyrone to Taking Over triple j’s Drive

Butler and Pynor are both 24 years old and have plenty of experience at triple j. Butler hails from Newcastle and started presenting shows on FBi Radio after moving to Sydney a few years ago. She then worked at triple j Unearthed Radio and began filling in on triple j shows such as Mornings, Home & Hosed and Summer Arvos.

“It’s honestly surreal to be taking over Drive,” Butler said in a statement. “The fact it’s alongside Tyrone, who’s conveniently both a radio star and one of my favourite people, is the best cherry on top.”

Pynor grew up in Western Sydney and gained broadcasting experience at SBS and NITV before launching soul ctrl at the beginning of 2022. He’s also hosted triple j’s Weekend Lunch and appeared in front of a crowd of thousands as the host of last year’s inaugural First & Forever festival, a music festival devoted to Blak excellence.

“I’m so excited for so many reasons, and to be jumping into the Drive slot with Abby, I’m reminded that this means something bigger than just me,” Pynor said.

As for Hobba and Hing, they’ll finish up on air this Thursday, 10th August, but they’re saying a prolonged goodbye with an east coast live tour. The tour resumes in Melbourne on Wednesday, 23rd August, with further shows in Brisbane, Canberra, Bendigo and Newcastle. More details here.

