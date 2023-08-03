Meet Your triple j Unearthed High Finalists For 2023

The professional talent scouts over at triple j Unearthed have identified the artists who’ve graduated into the Unearthed High class of 2023.

After listening to thousands of demos uploaded by high school-aged artists across the country, they’ve whittled down this year’s list to just five talented finalists: Perth indie-pop artist Elianie, Brisbane’s ixaras (also a purveyor of indie-pop), Greater Western Sydney rapper LEE, Melbourne songwriter Lotte Gallagher and Melbourne bedroom producer REDD.

Elianie – ‘Out Of Luck’

Simply by virtue of being finalists, these five talented teens are already entering the triple j history books alongside some of the biggest names in Aussie music, including The Kid Laroi, Genesis Owusu, Hockey Dad and Montaigne.

“As unpredictable as the music industry and life in general has been lately, we can always rely on our annual Unearthed High search to produce a stunning collection of artists making diverse and exciting sounds,” triple j Unearthed music director Dave Ruby Howe said in a press statement.

“That’s rung true again in 2023. It’s never easy to pick just five acts, but we reckon this graduating class of high achievers includes the artists we’ll be hearing, watching play and obsessing over next.”

The winner of this year’s comp, which is now in its 16th year, will of course go on to score funding to help professionally record their next single, along with mentorship from experts in the field and, of course, national recognition and airplay on youth music station mothership, triple j.

The final result will be announced live on-air during triple j Breakfast with Bryce And Concetta on the week commencing Monday, 14th August, alongside the champion of this year’s Unearthed High Indigenous Initiative.

Meet this year’s Unearthed High class of 2023:

Song: ‘Out Of Luck’

School: Helena College Senior School – Perth, WA

This 15-year-old makes bubbly indie-pop underscored by angst and heartbreak.

Song: ‘sprouts’

School: Music Industry College – Brisbane, QLD

Already a fixture of the Brisbane/Meanjin music scene with her Anti-Dismal events and distro project, this 16-year-old solo artist is a DIY superstar.

Song: UP

School: Australian Christian College – Greater Western Sydney, NSW

A 15-year-old rapper producing confident and charismatic hip-hop.

Song: Adam

School: Northcote High School – Melbourne, VIC

A teen singer-songwriter whose storytelling is uplifting as it is angsty.

Song: TELL ME Y.

School: Templestowe College – Melbourne, VIC

A teen bedroom producer creating music that’s an effortless blend of hip-hop and indie-pop.

Further Reading

triple j’s Hottest 100 of Like A Version: 100-1

Michael Hing & Lewis Hobba To Finish At triple j Next Month

Lineups Announced for Listen Out & Listen In 2023: Skrillex, Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice & More