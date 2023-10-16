Adam Green Tribute Album Announced feat. Regina Spektor, Father John Misty, The Lemonheads + More

A slew of big-name artists have been tapped for a new compilation paying tribute to songwriter Adam Green. Called Moping In Style: A Tribute To Adam Green, the tracklist features Regina Spektor, The Lemonheads, Father John Misty, Australia’s own Ben Lee, Ben Kweller, Devendra Banhart, and a stack more.

The album will be released on Friday, 1st December via Org Music; it’ll feature covers of some of Green’s best-known songs like ‘Jessica’, ‘Friends Of Mine’, ‘Emily’, through to Green’s most recent releases like 2022’s ‘That Fucking Feeling’. The latter is the first single to drop from the album, covered by Sean Ono Lennon – listen below.

Sean Ono Lennon: ‘That Fucking Feeling’ (Adam Green Cover)

A hugely influential songwriter in the ‘anti-folk’ movement, Green rose to fame through the band The Moldy Peaches. The band – which also included Kimya Dawson – disbanded in 2002, and Green went on to have a prolific solo career, starting with the acclaimed 2002 record Garfield.

While Green has fallen a little into obscurity over the last few years, he’s still be releasing quality albums including 2019’s Engine of Paradise and 2022’s That Fucking Feeling.

Aside from his musical career, Green has also produced numerous physical artistic works including paintings, sculptures, and also two feature films. See the full tracklist for Moping In Style below.

Moping In Style Tracklist

Regina Spektor & Jack Dishel – “We’re Not Supposed To Be Lovers” Lemon Twigs – “Baby’s Gonna Die Tonight” Father John Misty – “Musical Ladders” Frankie Cosmos – “Secret Tongues” Devendra Banhart – “Pay The Toll” Binki Shapiro – “Getting Led” The Cribs – “My Shadow Tags On Behind” Ben Kweller – Her Father and Her. Jenny Lewis – “Breaking Locks” The Lemonheads – “Losing On A Tuesday” The Libertines – “Jessica” Lou Barlow – “Never Lift A Finger” Rodrigo Amarante – “Birthday Mambo” Sean Lennon – “That Fucking Feeling” Jonathan Rado – “Emily” Kyp Malone – “Drugs” Hubert Lenoir – “Stadium Soul” The Pirouettes – “Hard To Be A Girl” Joanna Sternberg – “Dance With Me” Ben Lee – “Dreidels Of Fire” Vincent Delerm – “Friends of Mine” Cut Worms – “Cigarette Burns Forever” Turner Cody & The Soldiers of Love – “Hairy Women” Herman Dune – “Buddy Bradley” Jeffrey Lewis – “Bartholomew” The Dooors – “Musical Ladders (Alternate Version)”

Further Reading

Listen to Fontaines D.C. Cover Nick Drake’s ‘Cello Song’ from Upcoming Tribute Album

Listen to Aldous Harding & John Parish Cover Nick Drake’s ‘Three Hours’

The Flaming Lips Have Recorded A Nick Cave Tribute Album With Teen Mega-Fan