Additional Taylor Swift Shows Announced in Melbourne and Sydney for 2024 Tour

After yesterday’s pre-sale for Taylor Swift‘s Melbourne and Sydney shows in February 2024 saw massive demand from Aussie Swifties, additional shows have been announced in both cities. Swift has added a third show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for Sunday, 18th February, and a fourth show at Sydney’s Accor Stadium for Monday, 26th February.

Tickets for both shows – as well as any remaining tickets for previously-announced shows – will go on sale tomorrow (Friday, 30th June). Tickets for Sydney shows will go on sale from 10am AEST, while tickets for Melbourne will go on sale later that day at 2pm AEST. Find all ticketing details here.

Final Tickets for Swift’s Australian Shows Will Go on Sale Tomorrow

TOUR UPDATE ✨ This one hits different Swifties, we've just added NEW SHOWS to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour presented by Crown!



Syd 10am

Mel 2pm



We can't wait to see you there!

Yesterday’s Frontier Members pre-sale for Swift’s saw massive demand. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, over 800,000 fans were waiting in the Ticketek queue to buy tickets at 9.30am, half an hour before Sydney pre-sale tickets were made available. Swift’s Sydney shows will hold a capacity of roughly 250,000 people, while both Melbourne shows will have a capacity of 200,000.

All totalled, the SMH reports over four million people around the country tried to buy tickets for Swift’s shows yesterday. A Ticketek spokesperson told the publication more than half a million bot attempts – largely from ticket scalpers – were blocked by the ticketing platform.

Earlier this week, Frontier Touring CEO Dion Brant said his team had been “working tirelessly” with Ticketek to “ensure the smoothest process possible” for those buying tickets to Swift’s tour dates, but acknowledged “historically unprecedented” demand.

“We’re asking fans to stay calm and be kind to each other. Be prepared, read our presale tips and whatever you do – don’t refresh your browser,” Brant added. “If you can’t get tickets during the presale don’t panic, there will be another opportunity at Friday’s on sale.”

While today’s news of additional Sydney and Melbourne shows will no doubt delight fans who missed out on the tickets they were hoping for in yesterday’s pre-sale, it’ll likely come as cold comfort to fans in other cities. Fans and politicians alike in Queensland were notably disappointed when Brisbane was absent from Swift’s Australian tour schedule when it was announced earlier this month.

“Brisbane’s been left with Sweet Nothing, she Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve come to Queensland. It Hits Different that we’ve missed out, especially with the news breaking on Maroon day,” Queensland deputy premier Steven Miles tweeted last week. “I’m seeing Red, I’d be Mr Perfectly Fine if Taylor booked shows here.”

In a recent interview with ABC Radio, Harvey Lister – Asia Pacific chairman of Suncorp Stadium operators ASM Global – said Swift’s team had been “holding dates” at the Brisbane stadium, but they were later cut from the schedule as “dates around the world fell into place.”

Taylor Swift Eras 2024 Australian Tour

with special guest Sabrina Carpenter

Friday, 16th – Sunday, 18th February – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Friday, 23rd – Monday, 26th February – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Tickets on sale Friday, 30th June