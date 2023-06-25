Frontier Touring Urges Australian Taylor Swift Fans to “Stay Calm” Ahead of Ticket Pre-Sale This Week

Ahead of pre-sale tickets for the Australian leg of Taylor Swift‘s Eras world tour going on sale this week, the CEO of promoters Frontier Touring has urged fans to “stay calm and be kind” when trying to secure their spot at one of the five shows.

In February 2024, Swift will play two shows at Melbourne Cricket Ground before three dates at Accor Stadium in Sydney, joined by special guest Sabrina Carpenter. It will mark Swift’s first Australian shows since 2018. The Eras tour began in North America earlier this year. Shows on the retrospective tour see Swift playing songs from throughout her back catalogue, typically reaching as far back as 2008’s Fearless and as recent as last year’s Midnights.

Tickets for Swift’s Australian Eras Shows Go on Sale This Week

Taylor Swift performing during the ‘Eras’ tour in North America | Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

An American Express pre-sale for VIP package tickets for the tour starts today (Monday, 26th June), with a Frontier Members pre-sale beginning on Wednesday. Finally, general tickets will go on sale on Friday. Find all ticketing details here.

In a statement today, Frontier CEO Dion Brant said his team had been “working tirelessly” with ticketing company Ticketek to “ensure the smoothest process possible” for the shows, but acknowledged the “historically unprecedented” demand for tickets.

“We’re asking fans to stay calm and be kind to each other. Be prepared, read our presale tips and whatever you do – don’t refresh your browser,” Brant added. “If you can’t get tickets during the presale don’t panic, there will be another opportunity at Friday’s on sale.”

Frontier have advised fans, ahead of the pre-sale, to get their unique pre-sale code via the Frontier Touring website. Pre-sale information has also been emailed to those who were existing Frontier Members prior to the tour’s announcement. Other tips include going to the Ticketek site for the tour, logging into Ticketek Australia from the device you’re going to use to access pre-sale tickets, and selecting “Keep me signed in.”

When the Frontier pre-sale starts, fans are advised to head directly to Ticketek and join the queue to buy tickets. They should wait in the queue and not refresh the page. Once through, fans should keep an eye on the website timer as there is only a set amount of time to select and finish a purchase.

The ticket-buying process for the North American leg of Swift’s tour was marked by controversy, when users experienced significant service failures, delays, and other issues while attempting to purchase tickets for the shows on Ticketmaster.

Fans took to social media to complain of long wait times and crashes, with the ticketing agency saying at the time they were working to resolve “intermittent” issues. Ticketmaster later cited “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems” for the problems, apologising to Swift and her fans.

The company was widely criticised by fans and US lawmakers alike, with many arguing that Ticketmaster’s merger with Live Nation in 2009 had given them a monopoly over the US ticketing market. The US Department of Justice later opened a federal probe into the companies.

