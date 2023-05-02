Adelaide Festival Harvest Rock Will Return Later This Year

New music festival Harvest Rock debuted in Adelaide last year, with an eclectic lineup of indie, rock and electronic acts both homegrown and international. Highlights on the two-day festival’s inaugural bill included exclusive performances from Jack White and Kurt Vile, along with sets from Crowded House, Khruangbin, Hot Chip, Sam Fender, The Avalanches, Courtney Barnett and more.

Now, organisers Secret Sounds – who are also the team behind Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival – have announced that Harvest Rock will return to the Adelaide CBD for its second year in 2023. Specifically, it will be held Saturday, 28th and Sunday, 29th October, at Rymill/Murlawirrapurka and King Rodney/Ityamai-itpina parks.

Harvest Rock Returns for Its Second Edition After Debuting in 2022

While the lineup is yet to be revealed for Harvest Rock’s 2023 edition, it’s apparently set to arrive sometime in June. To get a sense for the kind of flavour of artists that may be present, last year’s event, in addition to the aforementioned acts, also boasted the likes of The Black Crowes, Groove Armada, Angus & Julia Stone, Cat Power, The Teskey Brothers, Genesis Owusu, You Am I, Marlon Williams and Electric Fields.

“The inaugural Harvest Rock exceeded all our expectations,” said Secret Sounds co-CEO and Harvest Rock producer Jessica Ducrou in a statement. “The vibes were certainly high and we’re so grateful to Adelaide’s music lovers along with music lovers from across the country for embracing the event. We’re excited to follow up with Harvest Rock 2023 in October, bringing more great music to Adelaide and highlighting all that South Australia has to offer.”

You can register for Harvest Rock’s mailing list via the festival’s website here to be one of the first to know the lineup for 2023’s event when it drops.

Harvest Rock 2023

Saturday, 28th and Sunday, 29th October – Rymill/Murlawirrapurka and King Rodney/Ityamai-itpina parks

