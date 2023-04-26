Adelaide’s Spin Off Festival Unveils 2023 Lineup

The lineup for Adelaide’s annual Splendour In The Grass side-hustle Spin Off Festival has arrived, featuring a number of faves from the just-announced Splendour lineup.

South Australian hip-hop veterans Hilltop Hoods lead the Spin Off lineup, alongside ARIA award-winning electronic act PNAU, Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo, New Zealand popstar Benee, American rapper iann dior, plus Hockey Dad, Thelma Plum, Noah Cyrus, Sly Withers and The Rions.

Hilltop Hoods – ‘A Whole Day’s Night’ ft. Montaigne, Tom Thum

This year’s event will take place at Adelaide Showground on Friday, 21st July (the weekend after Splendour). It’s a licensed all ages event, and Spin Off organisers are promising to donate $1 for every ticket sold to climate action research.

Tickets for Spin Off 2023 go on sale at 9am local time on Tuesday, 2nd May and you can scope out the full lineup down below.

Spin Off Festival 2023 Lineup

Hilltop Hoods

Pnau

Tove Lo

Benee

Iann Dior

Hockey Dad

Thelma Plum

Noah Cyrus

Sly Withers

The Rions

Friday, 21st July – Adelaide Showground, Adelaide, SA

Tickets go on sale from 9am local time, Tuesday, 2nd May here

