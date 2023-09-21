Lineup Announced for First Nations-Led Festival Now & Forever: A.B. Original, Baker Boy, Mo’Ju, Paul Kelly + More

A new festival rallying support for the “yes” vote in the 2023 Referendum has been announced. The inaugural Now & Forever fest will take place on Friday, 6th October at the Shepparton Showgrounds, Yorta Yorta Woka in Victoria.

The First Nations-led lineup is stacked to the clouds with talent, featuring legends like A.B. Original, Baker Boy, Barkaa, Mo’Ju and Emma Donovan, plus Hilltop Hoods, Jimmy Barnes, and Paul Kelly.

A.B. Original – ‘King Billy Cokebottle’

The event was conceived by Bad Apples Music founder and one half of A.B. Original, Briggs, as an invitation to stand in solidarity with community, and to amplify the “yes” vote when Australia goes to the polls on October 14th.

“I had to bring this home because this is where I grew up,” Briggs said in a press statement. “We have a once in a generation opportunity to write our future together, and the artists on the bill have signed up for that. This is about celebration, inclusivity, solidarity, positivity and listening, as much as it is about a voice. In that spirit, everyone is welcome to the show – even the undecided voters. And if you don’t know, just come to the show.”

Tickets to Now & Forever are on sale for the bargain price of just $21.50, while kids under 12 can enter for free. “We understand Shepparton is going to be a destination for a lot of people, and I’m aware of the obstacles”, Briggs said. “I want to make this accessible for everyone and be able to give back to local and national charities doing good work.”

All the proceeds from the fest will be donated to not-for-profits and charities doing good work for the Shepparton/Yorta Yorta Woka region and across the whole country. Now & Forever is a picnic-style, all ages event offering a range of food and non-alcoholic beverage options. Gates will open at 2pm, with music kicking off at 3pm and running into the evening.

Now & Forever 2023

A.B. Original

Baker Boy

Barkaa

Emma Donovan

Hilltop Hoods

Jimmy Barnes

Mo’ju

Paul Kelly

Friday, 6th October – Shepparton Showgrounds, Yorta Yorta Woka/Shepparton VIC

Tickets on sale here (free entry for kids under 12)

Further Reading

Phil Jamieson Joins A.B. Original For Live Version Of ‘January 26’

A.B. Original Share New Single, ‘King Billy Cokebottle’

2021, The Year That Indigenous Hip Hop Took Over