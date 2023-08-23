Alex G Announces 2023 Australian Headline Tour

Having just been announced on the 2023 Meredith Music Festival, Alex G has revealed a handful of headline tour dates across the country in December. The US singer-songwriter will play four headline shows, starting in Perth on Tuesday, 5th December and moving through Melbourne, Sydney, and finally Brisbane.

The tour has been a long time coming for fans of Alex Giannascoli – he was due to tour the country in 2020, but the tour was postponed for obvious reasons. In that time, the singer has released a new album, called God Save the Animals.

Alex G: ‘Immunity’

God Save the Animals is G’s ninth album, and the follow-up to 2019’s widely acclaimed House of Sugar. In an interview with NME around the time of release, Alex G said he had already dusted off the album and was looking to the next one.

“I get so into it when I’m making it, and all the love and the good feelings are in the process of making it,” he said of God Save the Animals. “Then once it’s done, it’s over and I got nothing else to do with it. It’s a weird process; it’s almost like [adding it to] a junk heap or something.

“I’ve got a lot of new stuff. I’m always just trying to focus on songs in my free time,” he continued. “Nothing’s close to being fleshed out or release-ready [yet], it’s just how I pass the time.”

The Philadelphia native first broke out with a homemade debut album in 2014, before being picked up by Domino Records a year later with the album Beach Music.

Alex G 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Tuesday, 5th December – Rosemount Hotel | Perth, WA

Thursday, 7th December – Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 9th December – Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 10th December – The Triffid | Brisbane, QLD

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, 30th August via Frontier Touring. You can sign up for pre-sale on the website.

Further Reading

Meredith Music Festival 2023: Caroline Polachek, Alex G, Kraftwerk + More

Five Songs That Influenced Golden Vessel’s New Album ‘eee’

Jai Paul Announces Two Shows in Melbourne