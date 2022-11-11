Alexisonfire Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Alexisonfire are coming our way in 2023 for their first Australia tour since 2017.

The Canadian hardcore heroes will hit our shores in February 2023 for four huge shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, supported by local indie-rockers Luca Brasi.

WATCH: Alexisonfire – ‘Sans Soleil’

Alexisonfire will be performing a set jammed with all your favourite choons, along with songs from their brand new record Otherness.

The 2023 LP marks the band’s first studio album in 13 years and they’ve told Music Feeds it’s the “best we’ve ever done”.

“As much as we love playing the old songs, we don’t want to be a nostalgia act. The only reason to come back is if we feel we still have something to say,” frontman George Pettit said in a press statement.

“We spent so much time on the road thinking that if we stopped, people would lose interest. But when we went away, it only got bigger. We all carved new paths for ourselves, so coming back to Alexisonfire is a purely enjoyable creative venture. Something special happens when we get in a room together.”

Catch all the details of the band’s 2023 Australian tour below.

Alexisonfire 2023 Australian Tour Dates

With Luca Brasi

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE runs 24 hours from Tuesday, 15th November (10am local time) ​or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE from Thursday, 17th November (10am local time)

Friday, 17th February – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD – Ticketmaster

Monday, 20th February – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW – Ticketek

Friday, 24th February – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC – Ticketek

Monday, 27th February – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA – Moshtix

Further Reading:

Alexisonfire: “This is the Best Record We’ve Ever Done”

Alexisonfire Share First Taste Of ‘Otherness’, Their First Album in 13 Years

Saosin Announce 2023 Australian Tour