Alison Goldfrapp Releases Debut Solo Single ‘Digging Deeper’

English musician Alison Goldfrapp has released her debut solo single ‘Digging Deeper.’ The song, produced with German duo Claptone, is described as a taste of “what is to come this year from an iconic music tour de force.”

The club-ready track demonstrates Goldfrapp’s genre-shifting style. “In ‘Digging Deeper,’ I’m effortlessly gliding through air, on a gloriously hot breezy night arriving at a blissed-out dancefloor on the island of my dreams,” Goldfrapp said of the track.

Alison Goldfrapp – ‘Digging Deeper’

“When Alison Goldfrapp asked me to collaborate, it was a no-brainer for me,” said Claptone. “I’ve always been enchanted by the magic world she created and her stunning voice, so I was really happy that we could merge our trickery to create ‘Digging Deeper.'”

Alison rose to prominence as a vocalist throughout the ’90s, before teaming up with Will Gregory to form the eponymous duo, Goldfrapp. Together, the pair would release a total of seven albums, with their most recent – Silver Eye – arriving in 2017.

In addition to branching out with this solo track, Alison Goldfrapp has also worked as a photographer and director. She created the album art for Silver Eye and has so far directed three music videos.

Further Reading

Röyksopp Share Alison Goldfrapp Collab From Upcoming New Project

Love Letter To A Record: Sarah Blasko On Goldfrapp’s ‘Felt Mountain’

Members of Sleaford Mods and Portishead Weigh in on Metal Musician’s Right-Wing Tirade