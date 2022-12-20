Members of Sleaford Mods and Portishead Weigh in on Metal Musician’s Right-Wing Tirade

Mitch Harris, guitarist from seminal grindcore band Napalm Death, has unloaded a few angry tirades on his Twitter account, adding himself to a growing number of ageing musicians whose social views have become a touch questionable. The tirade, against “cunts that claim benefits”, “dole scroungers” and, confusingly, “lads with manbags,” has set off a conversation about ageing rockstars and their contemporary relevance.

The conversation was shared on Twitter between Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods, Geoff Barrow of Portishead and their followers before being reported on by The Guardian.

Mitch Harris of Napalm Death Takes Aim at “Dole Scroungers”

How does one go from This To this ? pic.twitter.com/WhfWEo5TWI — Jason Williamson (@fit_as_fuc) December 15, 2022

Williamson, 52, who has collaborated with Harris in the past, shared his views in a Twitter thread. “The biggest killer in the music industry is not the corporates or Spotify, or conformity, or whatever. The biggest killer is not facing your own personal issues,” Williamson said, referring to Harris’ opinions.

He continued, “It destroys all you initially gave. Until all that’s left is you in a room on your own with nothing.”

The conversation was picked up by Barrow, 51, who said, “I think anyone still doing any music related work in their 50’s are absolutely are genuinely insane [sic].” In a further post, he clarified, “I don’t mean insane in a good or bad way, I mean it’s a tough ride to stay independent and survive as a musician for so many years without taking on a Normal 9to5 [sic].”