Allah-Las Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Los Angeles outfit Allah-Las will return to Australia for the first time since 2020 for a run of tour dates in December. The surf-psych band will play seven shows around the country across the month, starting at the Hotel Brunswick in Northern NSW on Friday, 1st December, and finishing up on Sunday, 10th December at the Freo Social in WA.

The band will be here supporting their fifth studio album Zuma 85, which will be released on Friday, 13th October. It’s the follow-up to the band’s 2019 record LAHS.

Allah-Las: ‘Dust’

A few tracks from the album have been released so far, including the title track, ‘The Stuff’, ‘Right On Time’, and a recent one called ‘Dust’ – which you can hear above.

Written over the lockdown years of the pandemic and recorded Zuma 85 at California’s Stinson Beach studios with producer Jeremy Harris (White Fence, Ty Segall). The band says the album stretches into previously unexplored musical territory, with nods to Lou Reed and ’70s pop.

“We don’t think so much about our musical identity anymore,” said singer Miles Michaurd in a recent interview. “We used to, as I think all bands who are surprised by a somewhat successful debut record inevitably do – but we tend to think less about what Allah-Las is or was and more about what it could potentially be.”

Allah-Las 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Friday, 1st December – Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads, NSW

Saturday, 2nd December – Coolangatta Hotel, Coolangatta, QLD

Sunday, 3rd December – Seasonal Fruit, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, 6th December – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, 7th December – Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 8th December – Estonian House, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, 10th December – Freo Social, Perth, WA

