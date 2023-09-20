Jebediah have returned with their first new music in twelve years. The Aussie rock icons have just dropped their comeback single ‘Gum Up The Bearings’ on our ears, along with a fistful of national headlining tour dates to cap off 2023.

In their lead-up to their slot on the Good Things 2023 lineup alongside Fall Out Boy and Limp Bizkit, The Jeb will hit the road this November, visiting fans in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

Jebediah – ‘Gum Up The Bearings’

Rooted in both the past and the present, ‘Gum Up The Bearings’ sees Jebediah delivering their trademark fun-loving brand of alt-rock, while heralding their first slice of new tuneage since the release of 2011’s Kosciuszko LP (which hit #6 on the ARIA charts).

“It doesn’t feel like that many years have passed since Kosciuszko, but that’s part of the phenomenon of becoming middle aged, I suppose,” guitarist and vocalist Kevin Mitchell said in a press statement.

“In some respects, it’s quite a relief, as we started working on new music back in 2018 and then so much happened during the ensuing years that could have easily just killed the whole project altogether,” he continued. “However, I think maybe sheer tenacity won out in the end, and here we are with a brand new song, some five years later. Apart from being a relief, it also feels like an accomplishment for Jebediah to still be creating new music after nearly 30 years together – we’re not ready to be a nostalgia act just yet.”

It comes after Mitchell recently announced his own solo tour, playing the hits from both Jebediah and his other Bob Evans project this October.

You can stream Jebediah’s new single ‘Gum Up The Bearings’ above, or catch their full list of national tour dates down below.

Saturday, 4th November – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA | 18+

Thursday, 9th November – The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD | 18+

Friday, 10th November – Espy Gershwin, Melbourne, VIC | 18+

Saturday, 11th November – Crowbar, Sydney, NSW | 18+

Friday, 17th November – The Rechabite, Perth, WA | 18+

Tickets on sale now via official website

