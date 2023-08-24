Alvvays Announce 2023 Australian Headline Dates

Toronto crew Alvvays have announced a few local headline dates around their upcoming appearance at Meredith Music Festival. The band will play three east coast shows outside of the festival – in Sydney on Tuesday, 5th December, Brisbane on Friday, 8th December, and then at the Forum in Melbourne on Tuesday, 12th December.

The shows are the band’s first in Australia since 2019, when they were here supporting their album Antisocialities. Now Alvvays are coming armed with their latest record Blue Rev – their first in five years – which came out last October.

Alvvays: ‘Many Mirrors’

Blue Rev was widely acclaimed, and Music Feeds labelled it “one of 2022’s essential guitar albums”.

“With Blue Rev, they’ve forged something endearing and idiosyncratic, and one of 2022’s essential guitar albums,” wrote David James Young. “Nearly 10 years after ‘Archie’, the honeymoon phase is still very much in effect for Alvvays.”

“The only thing I know how to do is just put my head down and keep swinging,” singer Molly Rankin said of creating the album through the dislocation of COVID. “That’s how we’ve been from the beginning – just keeping going and pushing through whatever life throws at us. I don’t really have closure on who that person was, or where that stuff is, or what I’m really missing from all [those recordings], just hours and hours of me howling at the moon.”

Alvvays 2023 Australian Tour

Tuesday, 5th December – The Roundhouse, Sydney

Friday, 8th December – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Saturday, 9th December – Meredith Music Festival, Meredith

Tuesday, 12th December – The Forum, Melbourne

You can sign up for pre-sale access here. General tickets go on sale Friday, 25th August.

Further Reading

Meredith Music Festival 2023: Caroline Polachek, Alex G, Kraftwerk + More

Alvvays ‘Blue Rev’ Review – One of 2022’s Essential Guitar Albums

Alex G Announces 2023 Australian Headline Tour