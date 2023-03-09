American Hardcore Band Candy Announce Debut Australian Tour

American hardcore band Candy have announced their long-awaited Australian debut, with a tour on the cards for May 2023. The Richmond, VA, band will play shows in Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra, Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, joined by New York band Ekulu as well as The Others from Perth. Tickets for all shows are on sale now – details below.
This is Candy’s second attempt at touring Australia. The band were poised to hit our shores back in 2020, but the run was cancelled due to Covid.
Candy – ‘Human Condition Above Human Opinion’
Since 2020, the band have released a new album – last year’s Heaven Is Here, the follow-up to their 2018 debut Good to Feel. The new album was released via revered metal label Relapse Records, and was co-produced by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Creeping Death) and Candy guitarist Michael Quick.
Ekulu, meanwhile, released their debut album, Unscrew My Head, back in 2021. The Others have not released a studio album since 2013’s Red Eyes. They released the four-track EP, Dive Into My World, last year via Last Ride Records, who are co-presenting the upcoming tour alongside Broken Hive Records.
Candy 2023 Australian Tour
with Ekulu and The Others
- Friday, 5th May – Lynott’s Lounge, Perth WA
- Tickets: Oztix
- Saturday, 6th May – Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC
- Tickets: Eventbrite
- Sunday, 7th May – Enigma, Adelaide SA
- Tickets: Moshtix
- Wednesday, 10th May – The Basement, Canberra ACT
- Tickets: Oztix
- Thursday, 11th May – Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle NSW
- Tickets: Oztix
- Friday, 12th May – The Great Club, Sydney NSW
- Tickets: Oztix
- Saturday, 13th May – Bad Luck, Brisbane QLD
- Tickets: Oztix
- Sunday, 14th May – Vinnie’s Dive, Gold Coast QLD
- Tickets: Oztix
