Amy Shark, The Cat Empire To Headline Melbourne’s Hello Sunshine Fest

Amy Shark, the new-look Cat Empire, and more have all been confirmed for the new Melbourne festival, Hello Sunshine. Described as a single day music and food festival, Hello Sunshine will take over the Caribbean Gardens in Scoresby on 23rd February.

Designed as a family-friendly affair, the festival will feature a wide array of entertainment, including amusement rides, multicultural food trucks, a fireworks display, market stalls and more. Meanwhile, it’s music lineup also features the likes of the Pierce Brothers, 360, Yo! Mafia, Cadence, and Murray ‘The Original Red Wiggle’ Cool, who will perform a DJ set.

Hello Sunshine have shared the lineup to their inaugural festival:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hello Sunshine Festival (@hellosunshinefest)

While Amy Shark will take to the stage following her exhaustive 60-date ‘See U Somewhere Australia’ regional tour (which wraps up later this month), the festival will play host to one of the first shows from the new version of The Cat Empire, whose original lineup played their final show at Bluesfest in April. “We’ve had this great run of 20 years with the group, but The Cat Empire still has a place to play in a new moment,” explained founding member Felix Riebl.

“This is the first festival ever to be held in the gardens that have played host to millions of families, spanning across generations and we hope the local community will embrace the event,” explained Lucky Ent Director, Luke Udorovic. “Many of the team at Lucky Ent have young families these days. This type of daytime festival hybrid is perfect for people of all ages and walks of life looking for an affordable experience,” echoed Lucky Ent Partner, Keiran Dole.

Tickets to the inaugural Hello Sunshine festival go on sale from Thursday, 25th August. While children under the age of 12 are free, the festival also offers group discounts for families. Full ticketing details are available via their website.

Hello Sunshine Festival Lineup

Amy Shark

The Cat Empire

360

Pierce Brothers

Murray ‘The Original Red Wiggle’ (DJ Set)

Yo! Mafia

Cadence

Dates and Venue

Saturday, 11th February, 2023 – Caribbean Gardens, Scoresby, VIC

Tickets on sale from Thursday, 25th August.

Further Reading

R3HAB And Amy Shark Unite To Share Fresh Take On Bic Runga’s ‘Sway’

The Cat Empire’s Felix Riebl Announces New Album, ‘Everyday Amen’

Love Letter To A Record: 360 On Kanye West’s ‘808s & Heartbreak’