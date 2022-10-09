Amy Shark Releases New Single ‘Only Wanna Be With You’

Amy Shark has shared ‘Only Wanna Be With You’, her first solo single of the year. It’s the artist’s first original single since 2021’s Cry Forever and follows a June 2022 cover of Bic Runga’s ‘Sway’ with R3HAB.

Described as the first taste of her new era, Shark worked with Joe London, Konstantin Kersting, and Holy Holy’s Oscar Dawson to execute a notable sonic shift. The production and sonic palette of ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ recall ’80s-era synth-rock and new wave artists such as The Cure.

Amy Shark – ‘Only Wanna Be With You’

“The second this song was birthed I was like, ‘I’m sorry, that’s an undeniable chorus’,” Shark said. “It’s got so many pop-Amy Shark elements to it, but there’s this gritty, fuzzy punk guitar that comes in.

“I used to be really scared of guitars and maybe just recently, with what I’ve been listening to, it’s brought it to life. I’ve gone with my gut a lot more on this song and the whole new era.”

The ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ music video is directed by Grey Ghost and shot in Melbourne. The clip is another taste of the new era of Amy Shark, both in terms of sound and aesthetic.

“I just wanna make cool songs and cool art,” Shark said. “Nothing scares me anymore. I’m making music because I love making music again and not for any other reason. I’m taking a lot more risks without fear.”

