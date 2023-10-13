Andras & Oscar Lead the Lineup for Melbourne New Year’s Festival When Pigs Fly

When Pigs Fly will return to Collingwood Children’s Farm on Sunday, 31st December for an all-arvo and all-night party. The lineup features the long-awaited reunion of Andras & Oscar (aka DJ and producer Andras and alt-pop artist Oscar Key Sung), plus plenty of local and international DJs and live performers.

Soul and funk acts Surprise Chef and Immy Owusu will perform live, and so will psych-folk songwriter Leah Senior. The DJ roster includes Adriana, the UK’s Colleen Cosmo Murphy, Tokyo’s Chee Shimizu, the combined forces of Trojan Sound System and Stick Mareebo, and more. Find the complete lineup and ticketing details below.

Andras & Oscar – ‘Romance’

The event will run from 3pm until 1am, by which time it will be 2024. In a post on their social media accounts, When Pigs Fly indicated headliners Andras & Oscar are working on new music – the pair’s only existing album, Café Romantica, came out in 2014.

“This NYE marks their first performance together in a long time, and there might even be some new music on the cards. You’ll have to wait and see!” When Pigs Fly said.

It’s set to be When Pigs Fly’s second annual New Year’s festival. The event organisers have also curated a show at Northcote Social Club as part of The Eighty-Six’s Super Saturday. It’s happening on Saturday, 28th October and the lineup includes Ajak Kwai, Kong, Kuzco and more. Entry is free.

When Pigs Fly previously co-organised the Open Air at the Yards festival in March 2023, working in partnership with Hope St Radio, Runner Up and club promoters Lucid. The lineup featured John Carroll Kirby and Eddie Chacon, Elle Shimada, Shy One, Space Ghost and more – read our review here.

When Pigs Fly 2023

Sunday, 31st December – Collingwood Children’s Farm, Melbourne VIC

Adriana

Andras & Oscar

Asha Franco

Brekstacy & Dawn Again

Canisha

Chee Shimuzu

Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy

Disco Mediterranea

Immy Owusu

Leah Senior

Music is the Massage

Surprise Chef

Trojan Soundsystem feat. Stick Mareebo (20 Year Anniversary Set)

Tropicana Melodia

Tickets on sale now

