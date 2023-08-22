The Wiggles Doco ‘Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles’ Set to Premiere at SXSW Sydney

A documentary chronicling the story of one of Australia’s most successful bands, The Wiggles, will officially premiere at the inaugural SXSW Sydney in October. Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles will follow the original band – comprised of Anthony Field, Jeff Faff, Murray Cook, and Greg Page – and their rise to become the most successful children’s act of all time, featuring behind-the-scenes and personal archival footage.

The film was directed by Sally Aitken, who was nominated for an Emmy for her work on the doco Playing With Sharks in 2022. The four members of the Wiggles will also take part in Q&A sessions and performances around the screening at the festival.

The Wiggles Documentary to Premiere in October

“When we first formed The Wiggles more than three decades ago, our aim was to educate and inspire children through music, and that continues today,” Anthony Field said about the film when it was announced in October 2022.

“Looking through the archives has brought back so many incredible and emotional memories, from our first shows for 30 children to touring America and the world, playing to arenas. It’s been such an incredible and evolving journey, and we can’t wait to share our story with everyone.”

Earlier this week SXSW Sydney announced that festival wristbands would soon be on sale to the public. The wristbands – which can be purchased for the music, games, and screen festivals – allow entry into various events across the week, at a lower price than the general SXSW Sydney badges.

Following the premiere, The Wiggles doco will be released worldwide on Amazon Prime. SXSW Sydney runs from Sunday, 15th to Sunday, 22nd October.

