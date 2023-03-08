Angel Olsen Releases ‘Nothing’s Free’ From Upcoming ‘Big Time’ Outtakes EP

Angel Olsen will release an EP of outtakes from the sessions for her most recent album, last year’s Big Time. The four-track EP, titled Forever Means, will arrive Friday, 14th April via Jagjaguwar.

To coincide with the announcement, Olsen has shared the EP’s first single, opener ‘Nothing’s Free’. In a statement, Olsen said the track is “about that point when self-denial breaks, and you notice how long you’ve been restraining who you are.” Listen to that below

Angel Olsen – ‘Nothing’s Free’

“It felt really difficult to exclude it from Big Time,” Olsen said of ‘Nothing’s Free’. “But it felt more soulful than the direction of that record, it was coming from a different place. For me, when I wrote it, I was coming to terms with my identity and sexuality. I was opening up in a new way.”

The four songs on Forever Means were co-produced by Olsen and Big Time producer Jonathan Wilson. “I was somewhere traveling,” Olsen said of the EP’s title. “Stopped for a few days and wandering the city, and I was thinking, ‘What does forever really mean? What are the things I’m seeking in friendship or love, and how can forever be attainable if we’re always changing?'”

She added, “Maybe the secret to ongoing love is to embrace change as part of love itself.”

Olsen is currently touring Australia in support of Big Time. She’ll play a sold-out show as part of Perth Festival tonight (Wednesday, 8th March) before a sold-out show at Melbourne’s Brunswick Ballroom on Friday, 10th March. She’ll perform at the Golden Plains festival in Victoria on Saturday, then wrap up the tour in Adelaide as part of WOMADelaide on Monday, 13th March.

“The lasting impression of the night was that of watching a musician at the height of their powers giving it all – the laughter and the pain and the anger, in equal doses,” Music Feeds said of Olsen’s Sydney Opera House show earlier this week in our review.

“And not seeming strained while she did it, either. Instead, acting like it was the most natural thing in the world – which, for Angel Olsen, it seems like it might be.”

Further Reading

Angel Olsen Review – Laughter, Pain and Anger in Equal Doses

Golden Plains 2023 Lineup: Bikini Kill, Four Tet, Angel Olsen and More

AURORA, Angel Olsen, Sampa the Great and More Announced for WOMADelaide 2023