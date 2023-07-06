Cambridge Hotel Owners Launching New Live Music Space in July

Just a couple of weeks after it closed its doors, owners of the legendary Cambridge Hotel have announced they’ll be launching a new live music space in the city. The Cambo team have completely gutted and refitted the King Street club – which they also own – and have taken over the Domino’s Pizza next door to expand its space.

King Street will now become a multi-level music venue, with five separate spaces for live music – called The Bandroom, The Warehouse, Club Level, Street Level, and Broken Hearts Bar. The plan is for the venue to host every possible genre, and host internationals as well as up-and-coming acts.

Cambridge Hotel Owners Revamp King Street Venue

“The entirety of King St has been gutted and revamped,” says Raave Tapes’ Joab Eastley, who toured the venue earlier this week. “It feels like a venue in a big city. From the mezzanine level in the massive new room, the huge lighting rig in the small room and even the smokers area, it is so aesthetically pleasing.

“You can see how much consideration has been poured into this thing. And it’s so nice to see all the old drum skins and bits of paraphernalia from the old Cambo as a wholesome nod to the past. It truly feels like the kind of venue we can’t wait to show off to our friends from all around the country.”

The Cambridge Hotel farewelled Newcastle with a huge farewell festival at the end of June, featuring acts like Illy, Peking Duk and Grinspoon, Northeast Party House, Jack River, The Rubens, JK-47, Triple One, Dune Rats, Press Club, and more.

“Nothing will replace The Cambridge and its history, however having operated the Cambo for 8 years, we know what makes it sing,” the owners shared in a statement. “King Street of course will be a different building but still with the same staff and same focus on bringing all genres of music together. We want to build new memories and create an experience at this venue… and a venue is nothing without its people, so creating an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere for everyone is our objective. Hope you like it.”

The revamped King Street will open in mid-July, and operate on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

