Anna Lunoe Releases New Single ‘Real Love’

Australian producer and broadcaster Anna Lunoe has released her first single in more than 12 months. ‘Real Love’ is out now via NLV Records, and it arrives amid Lunoe’s ongoing US tour. The track embraces house and UK garage influences, while Lunoe shares writing and production credits with Bag Raiders’ Jack Glass.

Lunoe has a few shows to go on her current US tour, including a gig at San Diego’s Petco Park with Dom Dolla this Saturday (12th August). Lunoe will make a brief detour via the NSW Snowy Mountains for a set at Thredbo Alpine Hotel’s White Claw Weekend on Saturday, 19th August, before resuming in the US in September.

Anna Lunoe – ‘Real Love’

You can listen to the standard three-minute mix of ‘Real Love’ along with an extended club edit. The track is notable for the inclusion of an uplifting vocal hook, and Lunoe sees the loose party energy as representative of the next phase of her output.

“‘Real Love’ feels like a sonic home base for my next era,” she said in a statement. “Its jangly deconstructed breakbeat echoing around the track with big warehouse energy, warbly bass line, hard hats, piano joy, pads from heaven and a vocal saying exactly what I want people to feel. The reaction of unknowing audiences has been immediate. I’m really proud of this song.”

