Australian Women In Music Awards 2023 Winners Announced

The Australian Women In Music Awards have wrapped up for another year, taking over Brisbane/Meanjin for a night of celebrating the achievements and contributions of women across the local music industry.

Among the highlights of the 2023 event at the Tivoli on Wednesday night, iconic singer Kate Ceberano, jazz/folk artist Jeannie Lewis and drummer Clare Moore all picked up prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards, while Toni Watson (AKA Tones and I) scooped the big Songwriter Award.

Tones And I – ‘THE GREATEST’

Elsewhere, pop, soul and R&B Ashli was awarded the Emerging Artist gong, and RedHook singer Emmy Mack copped the event’s inaugural Women In Heavy Music Award.

While a surprise trophy was also awarded to one of the performers of the evening after being kept hush-hush by the AWMA’s, with Australian pop royalty Vanessa Amorosi being handed the inaugural AWMA Inspiration Award.

“AWMA has raised the collective voice – demanding equitable access, safety, and recognition for women in the Australian music industry,” AWMA Founding Executive Producer & Program Director Vicki Gordon said in a statement.

“We support and promote women as vital, essential contributors to the future business growth of the sector and are calling on the industry to adopt Gender Equality as a Core Music Industry value. Gender equity is still a long way in the future and we all need to remain vigilant.”

The 2023 AWMA Awards ceremony will be streamed on ABC iview tomorrow night, Friday, 29th September and broadcast on ABC TV this Saturday 30th from 4pm.

In the meantime, you can peep the full list of winners down below.

Australian Women In Music Awards 2023 Winners

Artistic Excellence Award

Jessica Mauboy

Beccy Cole

Vika & Linda – WINNER

Creative Leadership Award

Claire Edwardes – WINNER

Sharni Honor

Chelsea Wilson

Diversity in Music Award

Ruth O’Brien

Cerisa Benjamin – WINNER

Ripple Effect Band

Emerging Artist Award

Ashli – WINNER

Jem Cassar-Daley

Merinda Dias-Jayasinha

Excellence in Classical Music Award

Jenny Duck-Chong

Celia Craig – WINNER

Anne Cawrse

Inaugural ARIA Executive Leader Game Changer Award

Nazlican Eren

Emily Collins – WINNER

Sophie Galaise

Filmmaker Award

Philippa Bateman

Amy Louisee

Triana Hernandez – WINNER

Inaugural Women In Heavy Music Award

Emmy Mack – WINNER

Jelena Goluza

Amy Simmons

Humanitarian Award

Andrea Smith

Alison Hams – WINNER

Gemma Farrell

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jeannie Lewis – WINNER

Clare Moore – WINNER

Kate Ceberano – WINNER

Live Creative Production Award

Nikki Nouveau

Naomi Price – WINNER

Sarah Ponturo

Live Production Touring Award

Karen-lee Herrmann

Jenny Moon – WINNER

Stacey Queffert

Music Journalist Award

Tait McGregor

Stephanie Eslake

Jane Gazzo – WINNER

Music Leadership Award

Marianna Annas – WINNER

Mary Jo Capps AM

Beth Appleton

Music Photographer Award

Ruby Boland

Lucinda Goodwin

Mia Mala McDonald – WINNER

Songwriter Award

Sarah McLeod

Tanya Batt

Toni Watson (Tones And I) – WINNER

Studio Production Award

Candice Lorrae

Robyn Lee Payne – WINNER

Elise Reitze-Swensen

Inspiration Award

Vanessa Amorosi – WINNER

Further Reading

Performers Announced for National Indigenous Music Awards 2023: Barkaa, Thelma Plum, Budjerah + More

Flume, RÜFÜS DU SOL and Sampa the Great the Big Winners at the 2023 APRA Music Awards

King Stingray Win the 18th Australian Music Prize