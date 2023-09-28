Australian Women In Music Awards 2023 Winners Announced

The Australian Women In Music Awards have wrapped up for another year, taking over Brisbane/Meanjin for a night of celebrating the achievements and contributions of women across the local music industry.
Among the highlights of the 2023 event at the Tivoli on Wednesday night, iconic singer Kate Ceberano, jazz/folk artist Jeannie Lewis and drummer Clare Moore all picked up prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards, while Toni Watson (AKA Tones and I) scooped the big Songwriter Award.
Tones And I – ‘THE GREATEST’
Elsewhere, pop, soul and R&B Ashli was awarded the Emerging Artist gong, and RedHook singer Emmy Mack copped the event’s inaugural Women In Heavy Music Award.
While a surprise trophy was also awarded to one of the performers of the evening after being kept hush-hush by the AWMA’s, with Australian pop royalty Vanessa Amorosi being handed the inaugural AWMA Inspiration Award.
“AWMA has raised the collective voice – demanding equitable access, safety, and recognition for women in the Australian music industry,” AWMA Founding Executive Producer & Program Director Vicki Gordon said in a statement.
“We support and promote women as vital, essential contributors to the future business growth of the sector and are calling on the industry to adopt Gender Equality as a Core Music Industry value. Gender equity is still a long way in the future and we all need to remain vigilant.”
The 2023 AWMA Awards ceremony will be streamed on ABC iview tomorrow night, Friday, 29th September and broadcast on ABC TV this Saturday 30th from 4pm.
In the meantime, you can peep the full list of winners down below.
Australian Women In Music Awards 2023 Winners
Artistic Excellence Award
- Jessica Mauboy
- Beccy Cole
- Vika & Linda – WINNER
Creative Leadership Award
- Claire Edwardes – WINNER
- Sharni Honor
- Chelsea Wilson
Diversity in Music Award
- Ruth O’Brien
- Cerisa Benjamin – WINNER
- Ripple Effect Band
Emerging Artist Award
- Ashli – WINNER
- Jem Cassar-Daley
- Merinda Dias-Jayasinha
Excellence in Classical Music Award
- Jenny Duck-Chong
- Celia Craig – WINNER
- Anne Cawrse
Inaugural ARIA Executive Leader Game Changer Award
- Nazlican Eren
- Emily Collins – WINNER
- Sophie Galaise
Filmmaker Award
- Philippa Bateman
- Amy Louisee
- Triana Hernandez – WINNER
Inaugural Women In Heavy Music Award
- Emmy Mack – WINNER
- Jelena Goluza
- Amy Simmons
Humanitarian Award
- Andrea Smith
- Alison Hams – WINNER
- Gemma Farrell
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Jeannie Lewis – WINNER
- Clare Moore – WINNER
- Kate Ceberano – WINNER
Live Creative Production Award
- Nikki Nouveau
- Naomi Price – WINNER
- Sarah Ponturo
Live Production Touring Award
- Karen-lee Herrmann
- Jenny Moon – WINNER
- Stacey Queffert
Music Journalist Award
- Tait McGregor
- Stephanie Eslake
- Jane Gazzo – WINNER
Music Leadership Award
- Marianna Annas – WINNER
- Mary Jo Capps AM
- Beth Appleton
Music Photographer Award
- Ruby Boland
- Lucinda Goodwin
- Mia Mala McDonald – WINNER
Songwriter Award
- Sarah McLeod
- Tanya Batt
- Toni Watson (Tones And I) – WINNER
Studio Production Award
- Candice Lorrae
- Robyn Lee Payne – WINNER
- Elise Reitze-Swensen
Inspiration Award
- Vanessa Amorosi – WINNER
Further Reading
Performers Announced for National Indigenous Music Awards 2023: Barkaa, Thelma Plum, Budjerah + More
Flume, RÜFÜS DU SOL and Sampa the Great the Big Winners at the 2023 APRA Music Awards