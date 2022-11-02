Archie Roach State Memorial Service To Take Place In Melbourne Next Month

Fans of Archie Roach will be able to pay their respects to the legendary Gunditjmara and Bundjalung singer-songwriter at a state memorial in Melbourne next month.

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has confirmed the service will take place at the city’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Friday, 5th December.

WATCH: Archie Roach – ‘Took The Children Away’

In a statement on social media, Andrews shared a well-known story about one of Roach’s early shows.

“In 1990, before the release of his first album, Archie Roach played a set to open for Paul Kelly at Hamer Hall. It was a huge step up from the small gigs he’d been playing,” the Premier wrote.

“As he finished his final track, he heard nothing. He thought he’d bombed. As Archie turned to walk off stage, a wave of applause took over the hall.

He continued: “‘Took The Children Away’ had left the audience in stunned silence. From then, everything changed. His debut album would become a massive hit, and his music would change our state forever. We’ve lost him now, but we’re going to have one last gig for Archie. And I reckon it’s going to be unforgettable”.

An acclaimed Indigenous musician and storyteller, Archie Roach passed away at the age of 66 in July of this year.

In a statement released alongside the announcement of his passing, Roach’s sons cited “a long illness” as his cause of death.

