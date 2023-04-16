Lineup Revealed for YIRRAMBOI’s Uncle Archie Roach Block Party: Amos Roach, Kobie Dee, Nooky + More

Melbourne/Naarm First Nations festival YIRRAMBOI returns for its fourth instalment this May. One of the centrepiece events is the Uncle Archie Roach Block Party, which is taking place on Saturday, 6th May at Melbourne CBD venue Section 8.

The lineup is led by proud Djab Wurrung/Gunditjmara and Ngarrindjeri man, Amos Roach, an award-winning musician, dancer and director, and one of two children to the late storytellers and musicians Archie Roach and Ruby Hunter.

YIRRAMBOI Presents the Uncle Archie Roach Block Party

Gomeroi man, rapper and storyteller Kobie Dee is also on board, along with Yuin rapper, producer and radio host Nooky and Muthi Muthi man and Stolen Generations survivor Kutcha Edwards. See the complete lineup below.

The Uncle Archie Roach Block Party is just one of many live music events happening as part of YIRRAMBOI 2023. Gunai/Kurnai and Yorta Yorta DJ and producer DJ PGZ will make use of the Melbourne Town Hall’s Grand Organ for The DJ PGZ Live Experience. He’ll be joined on the night by Dameeeela, Yikes and Baby G.

Wemba Wemba hip hop artist Philly will curate a lineup of emerging hip hop and R&B at the Toff in Town. Philly will also premiere his anticipated new album Grow at the event. Kurnai, Yorta Yorta and Wiradjuri DJ and radio host SOJU GANG brings her party series Sorbaes to YIRRAMBOI’s Uncle Jack Charles Festival Hub for the YIRRAMBOI closing party on Saturday, 13th May.

Find out about all of these events and more at the YIRRAMBOI website.

Uncle Archie Roach Block Party

Amos Roach

Julai

Keely

Kiwat

Kobie Dee

Kutcha Edwards

LIXXTRADO

Robert Bundle

Madi Walker

Miss Kaninna

Nooky

Stray Blacks

Yung Warriors

Date & Venue

Saturday, 6th May – Section 8, Melbourne/Naarm VIC

Free Entry

Further Reading

First Nations Festival YIRRAMBOI to Take Place in Melbourne This May

Program Revealed For Melbourne’s RISING 2023: Thundercat, Weyes Blood, The Damned + more

‘It Was Always Just The Music For Me’: Dameeeela Rationalises Her Love of Nightlife