ARIA Launches Australian Dance Singles and Australian Dance Albums Charts

In excellent news for local dance artists, the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has unveiled two new charts: Australian Dance Singles and Australian Dance Albums. The charts will be available from 4pm this Friday, 9th December.

The weekly report will include the top 20 dance singles and the top 10 dance albums produced by Australian artists. ARIA CEO Anabelle Herd commented on the new charts, saying, “It makes total sense to have Australian Dance Charts in addition to our regular Dance Charts. You only have to look at this year’s ARIA Awards, featuring RÜFÜS DU SOL, Luude and Flume, to see that dance music plays such an important role in Australian music culture.”

Australian Dance Singles + Albums to be Charted by ARIA

The announcement comes after ARIA introduced the New Music chart in June of this year, and joins other Australian exclusive charts including Top Singles, Albums, Hip-Hop/R&B Singles, Hip-Hop/R&B Albums and Country Albums.

The ARIA charts seek to reflect the music consumption of Australians and, over the past few years, have sought to keep up with changes in technology and consumer behaviour. Earlier this year, ARIA began to include data from YouTube, and in 2017 they introduced a tiered system into their streaming counts that rewarded plays from paying subscribers higher than ad-supported plays.

