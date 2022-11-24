Baker Boy Cleans Up At The 2022 ARIA Awards: Full Winners List

Baker Boy has emerged as one of the big winners at the 2022 ARIA Awards, taking home five trophies from the ceremony overnight. The most awards won by a single artist since Tame Impala in 2020, Baker Boy’s debut album Gela saw the Arnhem Land musician honoured in the Album Of The Year, Best Solo Artist, Best Hip Hop/Rap Release, Mix Engineer – Best Mixed Album, and Best Cover Art categories.

Amyl And The Sniffers took home two awards, beating out the likes of Midnight Oil and Gang Of Youths for Best Group, while Comfort To Me triumphed over Spacey Jane, Ball Park Music, and more for Best Rock Album. From their five nominations, King Stingray emerged victorious only once, taking out Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist, while RÜFÜS DU SOL took home Producer – Best Produced Album from their eight nominations.

Baker Boy – ‘Meditijin’ (Live At The 2022 ARIA Awards)

Genre awards saw Casey Barnes awarded Best Country Album, William Crighton awarded Best Blues & Roots Album, and The Wiggles taking out Best Children’s Album. Meanwhile, Julia Jacklin’s Pre Pleasure was named the Best Adult Contemporary Album, Luude’s rework of ‘Down Under’ was named Best Dance/Electronic Release, and the ever-contentious Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album went to The Chats’ Get Fucked.

Notably, this year’s ARIA Awards ceremony did not feature Hall Of Fame inductees for the second year in a row, with tributes instead held for the notable names lost throughout the year.

Natalie Imbruglia, Kye, Peking Duk, and Tones And I performed a medley of hits in tribute to Olivia Newton-John, while Budjerah, Jessica Mauboy, and Thelma Plum honoured the late Archie Roach through ‘One Song’. Lastly, The Seekers’ Judith Durham was honoured by way of renditions of ‘I’ll Never Find Another You’ and ‘The Carnival Is Over’ by Casey Donovan and Dami Im.

2022 ARIA Award Winners

Album of the Year

Gela — Baker Boy

Comfort To Me — Amyl And The Sniffers

Angel In Realtime. — Gang Of Youths

King Stingray — King Stingray

Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Song of the Year

Cloudy Day — Tones And I

I Guess I’m In Love — Clinton Kane

Hurtless — Dean Lewis

Say Nothing (ft MAY-A) — Flume

Glimpse of Us — Joji

Dreams — Jolyon Petch (ft Reigan)

Down Under — Luude (ft Colin Hay)

On My Knees — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Thousand Miles — The Kid LAROI

Clarity — Vance Joy

Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist

King Stingray

Beddy Rays

Bella Taylor Smith

Harvey Sutherland

Luude

Best Solo Artist

Baker Boy

Budjerah

Courtney Barnett

Daniel Johns

Flume

Julia Jacklin

Ruel

The Kid LAROI

Thelma Plum

Vance Joy

Best Group

Amyl And The Sniffers

Gang Of Youths

King Stingray

Midnight Oil

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Australian Live Act

The Wiggles

Amy Shark

Amyl And The Sniffers

Baker Boy

Budjerah

Gang Of Youths

Genesis Owusu

Midnight Oil

The Kid LAROI

Thelma Plum

ARIA Music Teacher Award

WINNER: Matt Orchard — Apollo Bay P-12 College, Gadubanud Territory, VIC

David Collins-White — Haberfield Public School, Eora Nation, NSW

Jane Nicholas — Willandra Primary School, Noongar Land, WA

Kath Dunn — Wollondilly Public School, Gundungurra Land, NSW

Best Independent Release

One Song — Archie Roach

Weirder & Weirder — Ball Park Music

Things Take Time, Take Time — Courtney Barnett

GTFO — Genesis Owusu

PRE PLEASURE — Julia Jacklin

Best Soul/R&B Release

Conversations — Budjerah

Under These Streets — Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

SHINE — KIAN

City Of Angels — Vanessa Amorosi

Best Hip Hop/Rap Release

Gela — Baker Boy

Blak Matriarchy — Barkaa

Family Ties — Chillinit

MBAPPÉ (ft KAHUKX) — Day1

Fivio Foreign & The Kid LAROI – Tokyo to Paris — The Kid LAROI

Best Pop Release

Thousand Miles — The Kid LAROI

Say Nothing (ft MAY-A) — Flume

On My Knees — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Meanjin — Thelma Plum

Clarity — Vance Joy

Best Dance/Electronic Release

Palaces — Flume

Tilt — Confidence Man

Boy — Harvey Sutherland

Down Under (ft Colin Hay) — Luude

Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Cover Art

Gela – Baker Boy — Adnate

How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater – Alex the Astronaut — Giulia Giannini McGauran

Palaces – Flume — Jonathan Zawada

King Stingray – King Stingray — Kayla Flett, Gabi Coulthurst & Dimathaya Burarrwanga

A Colour Undone – Tasman Keith — Seshanka Samarajiwa, Zain Ayub & Tasman Keith

Best Children’s Album

ReWiggled — The Wiggles

Benny and Friends — Benny Time

How to be Creative — Teeny Tiny Stevies

Let’s Go! — The Beanies

The Princess And The Piano — Van-Anh Nguyen

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Pre Pleasure — Julia Jacklin

How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater — Alex the Astronaut

Total Control — Missy Higgins

In Our Own Sweet Time — Vance Joy

The Wait — Vika & Linda

Best Country Album

Light It Up — Casey Barnes

All Or Nothing — Adam Brand

Living for the Highlights — Amber Lawrence

Strength of a Queen — Andy Golledge

In Colour — Georgia State Line

Best Blues & Roots Album

Water and Dust — William Crighton

Undone — Charlie Collins

Hard Up — The Bamboos

Live At Hamer Hall — The Teskey Brothers with Orchestra Victoria

Thornbird — Thornbird

Best Rock Album

Comfort To Me — Amyl And The Sniffers

Weirder & Weirder — Ball Park Music

Angel In Realtime. — Gang Of Youths

King Stingray — King Stingray

Here Comes Everybody — Spacey Jane

Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album

Get Fucked — The Chats

Real Rare Whale — Dune Rats

Obsidian — Northlane

Old Gods — Shihad

Heroine — Thornhill

Best Classical Album

WINNER: The Enchanted Loom: Orchestral works by Carl Vine — Melbourne Symphony Orchestra & Sir Andrew Davis

Ross Edwards: Frog and Star Cycle/Symphonies 2 & 3 — Amy Dickson, Colin Currie, Lothar Koenigs, Yvonne Kenny, David Zinman, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Markus Stenz & Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Chamber Works, Vol. 2 — Lachlan Skipworth

All of Us — Luke Howard

Duet — Tamara-Anna Cislowska & Guests

Best Jazz Album

Live From South Channel Island — Mildlife

Precious Energy — Barney McAll

Another Dance — Mike Nock, Hamish Stuart, Julien Wilson & Jonathan Zwartz

Oaatchapai — Sam Anning

Springtime — Springtime

Best World Music Album

History Has A Heartbeat — Joseph Tawadros with William Barton

Hand to Earth — Australian Art Orchestra, Daniel Wilfred, Sunny Kim, Peter Knight & Aviva Endean

Havana Meets Kingston Part 2 — Mista Savona

Sa — Parvyn

Heartland — William Barton & Véronique Serret

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album

River (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) — Australian Chamber Orchestra & Richard Tognetti

No Mercy, No Remorse (Original Score) — Brett Aplin

Green Is The New Black — In Hearts Wake

Akoni (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) — Maria Alfonsine with Itunu Pepper

A Fire Inside (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) — Matteo Zingales

Best Video

Every Side Of You — Vance Joy

Apple Crumble — Lime Cordiale

Blak Matriarchy — Barkaa

Down Under (ft Colin Hay) — Luude

GTFO — Genesis Owusu

Hertz — Amyl and The Sniffers

I Don’t Wanna Leave — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Lydia Wears A Cross — Julia Jacklin

Say Nothing (ft MAY-A) — Flume

Wish You Well (ft Bernard Fanning) — Baker Boy

Most Popular International Artist

Harry Styles

ABBA

Adele

Billie Eilish

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Mix Engineer – Best Mixed Album

Gela – Baker Boy — Pip Norman, Andrei Eremin, Dave Hammer & Michael O’Connell

Surrender – RÜFÜS DU SOL — Cassian

Conversations – Budjerah — Dann Hume & Eric J Dubowsky

Palaces – Flume — Eric J Dubowsky

Weirder & Weirder – Ball Park Music — Paul McKercher

Producer – Best Produced Album

Surrender – RÜFÜS DU SOL — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Comfort To Me – Amyl And The Sniffers — Amyl and the Sniffers & Dan Luscombe

Gela – Baker Boy — Pip Norman, Rob Amoruso, Morgan Jones, Carl Dimataga, Willie Tafa, Jerome Farah & Michael O’Connell

Things Take Time, Take Time – Courtney Barnett — Courtney Barnett & Stella Mozgawa

Palaces – Flume — Flume

