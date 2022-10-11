RÜFÜS DU SOL Launch Hard Kombucha Brand Mate Maker Co.

The members of RÜFÜS DU SOL played a key role in the creation of the new hard kombucha brand Mate Maker Co. The band members co-founded the hard kombucha company with their friends and industry professionals, Justin Medcraft and Tom Appleton.

The Mate Maker Co. range is currently limited to just two flavours: Mango Peach Smash and Citrus Mule, with more slated to arrive next year. The team wanted to provide an alternative for those who choose to “drink better”, producing organic, low-sugar and gluten-free alcoholic beverages made using real fruit, green tea, botanicals and simple ingredients.

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Alive’

“We felt there was a gap in the market for simple and delicious drinks made from real, organic ingredients without all the fake stuff,” Medcraft said in a statement. “So our community of mates came together to build a drinks company that is founded on transparency, innovation and fun all while doing our best to give the planet a high five through sustainable actions.”

“When we discovered hard kombucha a couple years back in the US, we immediately thought people in Australia would get it,” said RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Jon George. “This is something we’ve put a lot of care and effort into and we’re stoked to be able to unveil it now right before we come home to play shows in Australia for the first time in three years. We think people will love it as much as we do.”

Mate Maker Co.’s products are vegan-friendly and use sustainable packaging. The fledgling company has also signed up to the 1% For The Planet initiative, meaning 1% of annual sales will be donated to environmental causes fighting climate change.

Mate Maker Co. drinks will be available through the brand’s official website and independent retailers, as well as various summer festivals and all dates of RÜFÜS DU SOL’s December tour.

