Artist Assist is a New Music Industry Support Program for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Women, Transgender and Non-Binary People

A new support and development initiative for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women, transgender and non-binary people within the music industry has just launched. It’s called Artist Assist and it was created by artist management and consultancy company Kennell&Co in collaboration with Indigenous Business Australia.

The Artist Assist program is open to applicants across Australia, and will consist of a variety of workshops and mentorship opportunities; it’s based in Naarm/Melbourne, but there are travel subsidies and online learning as well.

Emily Wurramara: ‘Cruisin”

One of the key events of the program will be a three-day residential workshop in Naarm in mid-January 2024, which will feature speakers from Support Act and TikTok, alongside mentoring sessions led by Kerry Kennell (Kennell&Co), Warnindhilyagwa singer Emily Wurramara, and publicist Alyse Newman. There will also be workshops and sessions on marketing, finance and wellbeing in the music industry.

“Artist Assist is a groundbreaking program that will foster inclusivity and a more equitable environment for First Nations women, transgender, and non-binary individuals,” Wurramara, who’s an ambassador for the program, shared in a statement.

Kennell&Co is spearheaded by Kerry Kennell, a Torres Strait Islander woman, lawyer, artist manager, and consultant. “With the added resources from Indigenous Business Australia, we can expand our services to reach more people, significantly impacting the number of individuals in the music community we can support,” Kennell said of the partnership.

For more information on how to apply, head to the Artist Assist website.

