Support Act Backs Yes Vote in Voice Referendum

Australian music industry charity Support Act has thrown its support behind the Yes campaign in the upcoming referendum on the Voice to parliament. In a statement released on Monday, 11th September, the organisation says it “serves the music industry from many lands, and pays respects to all Elders past and present.”

“We recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders as this continent’s original and continuous artists, musicians, dancers, and storytellers of the world’s oldest continuing culture,” the statement reads. “We accept the generous invitation in the Uluru Statement from the Heart, and support the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament.”

Support Act Backs Yes Vote

Support Act says the decision to back Yes was guided by its First Nations Advisory Committee, and it acknowledges that there “will be a range of views” on the vote. “We support thoughtful and respectful engagement about the referendum – an opportunity to walk together toward truth-telling and recognition.”

It comes a bit over a week after ARIA confirmed it would be supporting a Yes vote. “We want to see a future where all voices are heard and where Indigenous Australians have a real say in shaping the decisions that affect their lives,” the organisation wrote.

“We believe that embracing this decision only brings positive outcomes. We see a country where we are proud to celebrate the richness of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture through music, through song – a place where those voices are amplified, stories told, and talents cherished.”

Last week singer John Farnham also released a statement publicly endorsing the Yes camp – he’s also allowed the use of his classic track ‘You’re The Voice’ for an advertising campaign.

“This song changed my life,” Farnham shared. “I can only hope that now it might help, in some small way, to change the lives of our First Nations Peoples for the better.”

The referendum, which will ask Australians to change the constitution to recognise First Nations Peoples and enshrine a Voice to parliament, will take place on Saturday, 14th October. Check your eligibility to vote here.

