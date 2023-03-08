Australian Women in Music Awards 2023 Nominations Have Opened

The nominations for this year’s Australian Women in Music Awards have opened today – 8th March, International Women’s Day – offering a platform to highlight the women making change and accomplishing big things in Australia’s music industry.

This year’s AWMAs include the introduction of a new category, the inaugural Women in Heavy Music category, which recognises “a female who has made contributions of outstanding significance as an artist, musician, music practitioner, agent, artist or label manager, supporter and/or advocator of heavy music.” Nominations in 18 categories are open here.

Nominations Are Now Open in 18 AWMA Categories

Other categories in the AWMAs include the Lifetime Achievement Award (which last year went to Deborah Cheetham), the Diversity in Music Award, the Creative Leadership Award, the Songwriter Award, Emerging Artist Award, Music Photographer Award, Music Journalist Award and Excellence in Styling and Makeup award.

Program Director Vicki Gordon released a statement to coincide with the opening of the nominations. See below.

“AWMA has become a powerful industry leader, to connect people and communities and to break down the systemic issues which have held women back for decades. “Through AWMA we have effectively raised the collective voice demanding equitable access, safety and recognition for women in the Australian music industry. This is reflected in the 936 women nominated, the 136 finalists and each of the 50 recipients who have been recognised for their extraordinary achievements since our inaugural event in 2018. “This year we are excited to announce the Inaugural Women in Heavy Music category created in direct consultation with industry to reflect the depth and breadth of influence women are having on music in this country. “Powerful female figures, artist managers, booking agents and label managers are putting their stamp on a genre that’s been historically male-dominated. Women have become a driving force for heavy music across many sub-categories from folk to black metal, and we look forward to shining a light on their extraordinary contribution.”

Nominations for this years AWMAs close on Wednesday, 26th April. The award ceremony, concert and conference will be held in Meanjin/Brisbane on Tuesday, 26th and Wednesday, 27th September, with the full conference program to be announced soon.

“I am so thrilled that my home state of QLD is again showing its true strength and fervour of leadership for women and the arts in Australia,” AWMA alumnus Katie Noonan said in a statement.

“For the 4th time in herstory, the AWMAs will be held in Meanjin/Brisbane and will once again showcase the most deserving and hard working women of the music industry in Australia from both on and off the stage.”

