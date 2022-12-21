Azealia Banks Tour Promoters Rebuke Artist’s “Disgraceful” Tour Behaviour

Azealia Banks’ beleaguered Australian tour has reached its predictable close as promoters Bizarro label her behaviour on tour as “disgraceful”. The saga, which we first wrote about here, included a cancelled show in Brisbane, a rescheduled show in Melbourne, visa issues and missed flights, all of which were punctuated by Banks’ belligerent social media posts.

Bizarro detailed their experience of working with Banks and her team in a long statement, printed in full on The Music.

Azealia Banks – ‘212’

According to the statement, the promoters put in “hours of desperate work” to make shows go ahead with an artist who was seemingly doing her best to sabotage them. Pulling no punches, they cited “[Banks’] willingness to burn down every show of the run”, her “lack of care and appreciation for her fans” and refuted her claims that she had not been paid.

The artist’s 2011 breakthrough hit ‘212’ is considered one of the best songs of all time according to Rolling Stone, and was placed sixth in Pitchfork’s best songs of the 2010s. In recent years, however, Banks has more often been in the news because of her controversial views and social media stoushes.

While the pile on continues, one may wonder whether, given Banks’ colourful history, Bizarro and Point Productions were really all that wise in trying to capitalise on her infamy in the first place.

