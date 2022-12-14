Azealia Banks has cancelled her Brisbane headline show in dramatic fashion, vowing never again to return to Australia.

The US rapper pulled the plug on her Tuesday night gig in the Queensland capital just hours before she was due to hit the stage, citing a previous incident in the city where someone in the crowd had allegedly hurled a bottle at her.

WATCH: Azealia Banks – ‘Anna Wintour’

“I’m so sorry you guys – actually I’m not sorry – but listen: last time I was in Brisbane and y’all threw shit on the stage and damn near almost fucking hit me in the face with a fucking bottle of soda or whatever that shit was,” Banks said in a video posted to Instagram (transcribed by The Guardian).

“That was the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life and right now I’m on a really good track.”

She continued: “Sydney and Melbourne are the only cities I really want to play. Y’all got a whole different culture around here. I am too far away from home … I am a beautiful black woman and I am not going to get in front of some audience of white people for them to be throwing shit at me. I am so not sorry. I am not sorry at all. Brisbane, y’all are just going to have to take the L and smoke it.”

She then added that these current shows would form her Australian “farewell tour”.

“After this run this will be my very last time touring Australia,” she said. “This place makes me utterly miserable and I’m too black and beautiful to have a bunch of white people in my face playing with me over their WEAK ASS CURRENCY.”

Banks is still booked to perform in Melbourne this Saturday, a show that had previously been rescheduled due to “visa issues”.

At the time of writing the show is still going ahead, but we’ll keep you updated with any further developments.

Further Reading

Azealia Banks Says Mallrat Collab Was “A Genuine And Sincere Invite From One Artist To Another”

Azealia Banks boils the remains of her dead cat in now-deleted Instagram videos

Azealia Banks Has Spoken Out About The Whole Cat Fiasco