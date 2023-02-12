Beck Releases New Acoustic Single, ‘Thinking About You’

Alt-rock icon Beck has returned to the scene with his first piece of new music in almost four years. The acoustic ‘Thinking About You’ is Beck’s first original single since the release of his 14th album, Hyperspace, in late 2019.

The heartfelt, mandolin-led single is an introspective moment for the acclaimed artist, and follows in the vein of his most revered records like 2014’s Morning Phase and 2002’s Sea Change. Notably, ‘Thinking About You’ was recorded in the same room as the latter album, which first gave fans an insight into Beck’s acoustic capabilities.

Beck – ‘Thinking About You’

The new single arrives just weeks before Beck’s long-awaited return to the Australia. Having last visited in early 2018, he will appear in a rare acoustic mode for a trio of upcoming shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and Byron Bay as part of the 2023 Bluesfest festival.

It’s unclear as to whether ‘Thinking About You’ is a taster of an upcoming record from Beck. It follows a handful of singles released in recent years, including a cover of Neil Young’s ‘Old Man’ last year, and a remixed version of Paul McCartney’s ‘Find My Way’ in 2021.

Beck Australian Tour 2023

Monday, 3rd April – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, 6th April – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 7th April – Bluesfest, Byron Bay, NSW

Tickets on sale now.

