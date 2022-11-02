Beck Added to Bluesfest 2023 Lineup

Bluesfest has unveiled the 50th artist for their 2023 event in the form of anti-folk and art-pop legend Beck.

Making his Bluesfest debut, Beck will perform a “unique acoustic performance” rather than a full band show, a change-up that’s been called “palpably thrilling” and “a night to savour”.

WATCH: Beck – ‘Lost Cause’ Live Acoustic

“We are hugely excited to be presenting Beck, making his Bluesfest debut with a unique acoustic performance,” Bluesfest boss Peter Noble OAM said in a press statement.

“We have already announced 49 artists for our 34th Bluesfest, and Beck makes it 50! His acoustic set will certainly provide an avant-garde element to our already amazing line up.

“For the first time since 2019, Bluesfest is free and unencumbered to showcase the finest genres of music from all over the globe, and Beck is the true personification of this.”

Beck join 49 acts already announced for the 2023 lineup, including Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, GZA, Lucinda Williams, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Joe Bonamassa and more.

Besides the musical offering, which also includes Counting Crows, The Doobie Brothers, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Gang of Youths, and Marcus King, Bluesfest 2023 has plenty on offer over five chock-full days.

$500k has been spent upgrading and waterproofing the site, and improvements have been made to the VIP area for those seeking a more pampered experience. For everyone else, ticket prices have been kept at the same price as the 2022 run of the event.

All that plus the usual array of food and beverage options, stalls and vendors, and camping options like the Rainbow Tipi accommodation space will make for a big weekend.

Bluesfest 2023 Lineup

Beck

Joining…

Counting Crows

Doobie Brothers, The

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats

St Paul & The Broken Bones

Vintage Trouble

Joining…

19-Twenty

The Barnestormers

Beth Hart (Exclusive)

The Black Sorrows

Bonnie Raitt

Buddy Guy

The Cat Empire

Chain

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Eric Gales (Exclusive)

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Gang Of Youths

Greensky Bluegrass (Exclusive)

Jackson Browne

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Joe Bonamassa (Exclusive)

Joe Camilleri Presents a Star-Studded Tribute to The Greats of The Blues

Jon Stevens

Kaleo (Exclusive)

Keb’ Mo’

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Lachy Doley And The Horns Of Conviction

Larkin Poe

LP

Lucinda Williams

Marcus King

Mavis Staples

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Nikki Hill (Exclusive)

Robert Glasper

RocKwiz Live

The Soul Rebels & Friends with Special Guests Talib Kweli • GZA • Big Freedia

Southern Avenue (Exclusive)

Spinifex Gum Feat. Marliya

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Tash Sultana

Xavier Rudd

Dates And Venues

Thursday, 6th April, 2023 – Monday, 10th April, 2023 – Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay, NSW

Tickets on sale now.

