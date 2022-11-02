Beck Added to Bluesfest 2023 Lineup

Bluesfest has unveiled the 50th artist for their 2023 event in the form of anti-folk and art-pop legend Beck.
Making his Bluesfest debut, Beck will perform a “unique acoustic performance” rather than a full band show, a change-up that’s been called “palpably thrilling” and “a night to savour”.
WATCH: Beck – ‘Lost Cause’ Live Acoustic
“We are hugely excited to be presenting Beck, making his Bluesfest debut with a unique acoustic performance,” Bluesfest boss Peter Noble OAM said in a press statement.
“We have already announced 49 artists for our 34th Bluesfest, and Beck makes it 50! His acoustic set will certainly provide an avant-garde element to our already amazing line up.
“For the first time since 2019, Bluesfest is free and unencumbered to showcase the finest genres of music from all over the globe, and Beck is the true personification of this.”
Beck join 49 acts already announced for the 2023 lineup, including Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, GZA, Lucinda Williams, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Joe Bonamassa and more.
Besides the musical offering, which also includes Counting Crows, The Doobie Brothers, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Gang of Youths, and Marcus King, Bluesfest 2023 has plenty on offer over five chock-full days.
$500k has been spent upgrading and waterproofing the site, and improvements have been made to the VIP area for those seeking a more pampered experience. For everyone else, ticket prices have been kept at the same price as the 2022 run of the event.
All that plus the usual array of food and beverage options, stalls and vendors, and camping options like the Rainbow Tipi accommodation space will make for a big weekend.
Bluesfest 2023 Lineup
- Beck
Joining…
- Counting Crows
- Doobie Brothers, The
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats
- St Paul & The Broken Bones
- Vintage Trouble
Joining…
- 19-Twenty
- The Barnestormers
- Beth Hart (Exclusive)
- The Black Sorrows
- Bonnie Raitt
- Buddy Guy
- The Cat Empire
- Chain
- Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- Eric Gales (Exclusive)
- Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
- Gang Of Youths
- Greensky Bluegrass (Exclusive)
- Jackson Browne
- Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
- Joe Bonamassa (Exclusive)
- Joe Camilleri Presents a Star-Studded Tribute to The Greats of The Blues
- Jon Stevens
- Kaleo (Exclusive)
- Keb’ Mo’
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Lachy Doley And The Horns Of Conviction
- Larkin Poe
- LP
- Lucinda Williams
- Marcus King
- Mavis Staples
- Michael Franti & Spearhead
- Nikki Hill (Exclusive)
- Robert Glasper
- RocKwiz Live
- The Soul Rebels & Friends with Special Guests Talib Kweli • GZA • Big Freedia
- Southern Avenue (Exclusive)
- Spinifex Gum Feat. Marliya
- Steve Earle & The Dukes
- Tash Sultana
- Xavier Rudd
Dates And Venues
- Thursday, 6th April, 2023 – Monday, 10th April, 2023 – Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay, NSW
Tickets on sale now.
